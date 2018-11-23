Digital Trends
Sony XBR65X900F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)

Sony XBR65X900F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)

By

Daily Deals

$1,598.00
Buy Now
  • Value $1,998.00
  • Discount 21%
  • You Save $400.00
Offer ends Saturday December 29 @ 12:00 am PST

Get the local-dimming version of this TV at a great price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.