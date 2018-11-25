Digital Trends
Sphero SPRK+ STEAM Educational Robot

Sphero SPRK+ STEAM Educational Robot

By

Daily Deals

$87.00
Buy Now
  • Value $130.00
  • Discount 34%
  • You Save $43.00
Offer ends Sunday November 25 @ 11:59 pm PST

SPRK+ is a complete educational robot designed to teach more than just programming. This is a perfect girft for kids of all ages. Get it right now for more than $40 off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.