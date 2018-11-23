TP-Link TL-WN722N N150 High Gain USB Wireless WiFi network Adapter for PC

If you have a computer without a built in wireless adapter, this gadget will hook you up. Plug it into a USB port for Wi-Fi connections up to 150 Mbps for video streaming or internet calls.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.