Digital Trends
Troy-Bilt 24 in. 208 cc Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower with Electric Start Self Propelled

Troy-Bilt 24 in. 208 cc Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower with Electric Start Self Propelled

By

Daily Deals

$399.00
Buy Now
  • Value $599.00
  • Discount 34%
  • You Save $200.00

When the forecast calls for up to a foot of snow, the Troy-Bilt STORM 2410 will cut into large drifts with its 21 in. intake height and serrated steel augers. Get it now for $200 off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.