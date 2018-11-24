Digital Trends
Verizon Fios Triple Play with Gifts

Verizon Fios Triple Play with Gifts

By

Daily Deals

FREE
Buy Now

$79.99 a month for 2 years (with 2 year agreement) + A year of Amazon Prime + An Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) on Fios + Choose Gift on Fios.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.