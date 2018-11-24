Xbox One Xbox One S 1TB Console – Minecraft Creators Bundle

Here’s all you need to start digging! Includes: 1TB Xbox One S console, wireless controller, full game download of Minecraft, Minecraft Starter, and Creators Pack, 1,000 Minecoins, 14-day Xbox Live Gold and 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.