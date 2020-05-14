This robot vacuum gets a standing ovation

Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Score Details DT Editors' Choice “The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge is a wonderfully simple robot vacuum.” Great app

Easy-to-use

Manual control option

Adjustable volume control Bumps into furniture

MSRP $399.00

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge ($399) is a robot vacuum with a great app and features that make it stress-free and amazingly easy to use. Surprisingly, it isn’t the most inexpensive bot vac: It is on the low end and can be a good option for those that don’t want to pay a fortune on premium vac brands like iRobot or Ecovacs. There was very little I didn’t like about this cleaning bot, and that’s saying a lot since I rarely find robot vacuums to be useful or efficient. This is what I learned as I tested the G30 Edge.

App adoration

The Eufy Home app is one of the best robot vacuum apps I’ve seen in a long time. It is easy-to-use and glitch-free and it has tons of thoughtful options. For example, I love that you can use the app to adjust the voice volume of the G30’s robot voice. I’ve never seen that option on a robot vacuum before and it’s fantastic.

I think the manual control option is my favorite part about the G30 app, though. Manual control basically makes the G30 a remote control car that cleans, while the app is the controller. This is a rare feature on most robot vacuums and I’m glad Eufy included it. I get so frustrated when cleaning bots won’t clean where I want them to, and this option gives me complete control. You can also pick how much suction you think your floors need to get clean.

Want to set it and forget it? The scheduling feature is refreshingly simple to use. If you’re away and not sure that the G30 actually cleaned according to its schedule, there’s a cleaning report that you can access in the app that will give you all the details.

A button for simpler cleaning

Another thing about the RoboVac G30 Edge is its spot cleaning button. I don’t know how many times I’ve grabbed a robot vacuum and set it on a spot that needed a quick clean only for it to trundle away and clean another area of the room. Tapping the spot clean button on the top of the G30 lets it know that you want it to stay in a certain area. Spot clean doesn’t just keep the vac in one spot, though. It starts cleaning in a little circle that progressively gets bigger with each rotation.

Voice control

While buttons and an app are great, nothing makes you feel like you’re the king or queen of your automated kingdom like voice commands. The G30 can be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can say things like, “Alexa, start cleaning,” or “Hey Google, stop cleaning,” to control the little bot. I find this option super handy when I’m in the middle of a task and remember that I need to vacuum. One command and suddenly I’m vacuuming while doing whatever else I need to do. You can also ask the assistant to find your bot vac or send it to charge.

Battery life

Eufy claims that the RoboVac G30 can run for up to 100 minutes. I found that to be pretty accurate, even though the bot vac had to clean up dog hair and a multitude of crumbs, which is a big job for a robot vac of any type. This kind of battery life is above average for its price range. For example, the Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner only runs for about 50 minutes and the top-of-the-line iRobot Roomba s9 Plus only runs for about 60 minutes.

This kind of battery life is above average for its price range.

When many robot vacuums get a low battery, they will go back to their charger and you have to restart them. The G30 will go charge and then pick up cleaning where it left off. This is a particularly useful feature if you like to run your robot vacuum while you’re not home.

Cleaning

When it first started up, I didn’t think the G30 Edge would do very well at cleaning. For one, I didn’t like that the G30 Edge only has one cleaning brush for cleaning edges and corners. Other robot vacs, like the Ecovacs Deebot 901, have two edge brushes, which, not surprisingly, typically gives a more thorough clean. The G30 surprised me, though. It seemed to get in there and get the job done with only one brush.

My cats weren’t even disturbed by the noise.

Secondly, it’s quiet. While most robot vacuums sound like a jet plane taking off, the G30 has just a soft whirring sound as it scoots around the living room. My cats weren’t even disturbed by the noise. So obviously I didn’t think it had the suction power to do much of anything. Amazingly enough, it got my carpet very clean. I’m not sure that it got into the fibers and really sucked up the deep-down dirt, but the surface was clean. This is because of the BoostIQ system, which allows the G30 to automatically detect what kind of suction your floor needs and adjust accordingly.

I noticed, too, that the G30 doesn’t have the little disk on top as many robot vacuums, like the Neato Botvac D4 or the Ecovacs Deebot 960 do. This is because it lacks a laser navigation system. It does do a pretty good job of mapping your home without it, but it tends to bump into furniture and walls often. It is supposed to map your rooms as it cleans, then clean more efficiently the next time, and I’ve noticed that it does find its way better each time. Furthermore, it’s supposed to clean in an “S” formation, but it seems to be a bit random. I don’t really mind that, though.

Emptying the dustbin on a vacuum is my least favorite chore, and I have to say the bin on the G30 did make things easier. It slides out easily and pops open without any struggle, unlike many other robot vacuums I have tested.

Our take

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge, at $399, is priced at the lower end when it comes to robot vacuums, but it really impressed me. Everything about this bot is no fuss, and that’s what you really want when it comes to an automated cleaning device. The app is also fantastic because it comes packed with features, but doesn’t glitch out and it is beautifully designed. Overall, this robot vacuum is a winner.

Are there better alternatives?

You can find robot vacuums that are less expensive, like these for under $200, but I think you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that cleans as well with as few problems as the G30 Edge, especially being a brand new model. If you’re willing to pay more money, though, you may consider robot vacs that can empty themselves, that have a laser tracking system, or that can double as a robot mop. You can check out our top picks here.

Will it last?

I think so. It is built well, and if you have any problems, Eufy has a 30-day return policy.

Should I buy it?

Yes. I really adore this robot vacuum and think you will, too.

Editors' Recommendations