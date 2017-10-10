Oculus Connect 4 Keynote – here’s how to watch it live

Why it matters to you Oculus Connect 4 is a great event for developers and fans, giving everyone a look at what the future of VR holds for us all.

With Oculus’ Connect 4 show almost here, we will soon get a glimpse into what one of the premier virtual reality companies has been working on and has planned for the future of the Rift headset and for VR as a whole. Only so many people can make it to San Jose, California to attend in person, though. For the rest of us, we need to look to the livestreams, and there are multiple places you can go to watch the Oculus Connect 4 livestream.

Set to begin October 11, the event will take place at McEnery Convention Center with plans for speeches from industry leaders, a large number of on-hand demos for attendees to try, and discussions on what the best practices for the industry should be moving forward. Whether you’re attending in person or planning to watch online, you’ll get a chance to take part in all of it.

Considering that Oculus is a Facebook-owned company, the premier location to watch the Oculus Connect 4 Keynote and much of its follow-up content will be on Facebook. The stream will go live on the Oculus Facebook page on October 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, running through two full hours as a lead-in to live demonstrations and a chat with John Carmack about a range of apps.

You don’t have to watch it on Facebook, though. For the gamers out there who prefer the live-chat interface system of Twitch, there will be a livestream there, too. Keep an eye on the Oculus Twitch page for more details, but ignore the promise of an Unspoken VR tournament in June, that’s an ad from an old event.

For anyone who wants to keep track of what’s going on at the show, Oculus is encouraging you to download the Oculus Connect app on your iOS or Android devices, where it will even let attendees earn swag with an on-site “sculpture hunt.”

The key focus of this Connect show will be on four tracks: development, design, distribution, and the future, with planned talks addressing each of these facets of the VR industry. It will look at good design practices, how healthcare will be affected by virtual reality, and how developers can build future VR content that will touch viewers on a more emotional level.