  1. Virtual Reality

Facebook unveils the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

By

Facebook announced the new Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset during its Facebook Connect VR event on Wednesday.

The new fully wireless headset will release on October 13, with pre-orders beginning September 16. The Oculus Quest 2 Starts at $299.

Some of the more impressive features in the new Oculus Quest include a higher resolution display with 50% more pixels at 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. The display is a single LCD that allows for super high resolution and better visuals and is supports 90Hz. There are also improvements in the software: The Oculus Quest 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform with 6GB of memory, making it flexible to switch between all-in-one and PC VR gaming. 

On the outside, the Oculus Quest 2 is smaller and 10% lighter than the previous generation and with a soft strap and is fully wireless. There are also adjustable optics so you can fit the device to your needs. The new Touch controllers that come with the device will deliver a better feeling of hand presence by offering better ergonomics and longer battery life.

The Oculus Quest 2 has additional accessories you can purchase like the Fit Pack which has swappable facial interfaces to fit wider or narrower face shapes and the Elite Strap and Elite Strap with Battery that offers double the playtime.

Another new feature in the Oculus Quest 2 is a built-in system-level fitness tracker that can track how much exercise you’re getting while playing games on the Quest. An additional dashboard feature called Oculus Move will start being tested on both Quest devices later this year, which will let you set your VR fitness goals and let you track your movement and physical activity across different games and apps.

The headset replaced the old Quest, which was marked as discontinued earlier this year. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during Wednesday’s event that people have spent more than $150 million on Quest content.

