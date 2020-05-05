  1. Virtual Reality

The next Oculus Quest VR headset will likely be smaller and lighter

By

Oculus, Facebook’s virtual reality arm, is developing a successor to its mid-tier Quest headset, reports Bloomberg. The upgraded model’s headline feature is expected to be a lighter and smaller design that will be more comfortable to wear for prolonged sessions. While the social network giant has likely accelerated development, the new Quest will still potentially face delays due to the impact of the coronavirus on the supply chain.

The new Quest VR headset is said to feature improvements in a range of features. In addition to an exterior that will be about 10%-15% smaller than the existing Quest, it will have a faster image refresh rate “for more realistic content,” people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Plus, Facebook is reportedly testing 120Hz rendering — up from the current Quest’s 60Hz — but could end up capping it at 90Hz to preserve battery life.

Facebook is considering replacing the fabric found on the Quest’s sides with a more plastic-like material similar to the Oculus Rift S. The next Quest’s straps will possibly be more elastic for a better fit.

The $399 Oculus Quest sits in the middle of Oculus’ line of VR headsets between the more expensive and advanced Oculus Rift S and the portability-focused and view-only Oculus Go. Quest is a standalone gaming virtual headset, which means it doesn’t need to be constantly connected to a phone or a computer.

In addition, Oculus is redesigning the controllers to make them more ergonomic for a comfortable grip and mending an issue with the first-gen model where the battery cover periodically slides off during active gameplay. The new controller will be compatible with the existing Quest as well, and customers will be able to buy it separately.

What’s more, the second-gen Quest will have the same set of four external cameras, a physical switch for adjusting interpupillary distance, and support for Oculus Link, a cable that lets users plug the Quest into a computer for better performance.

Bloomberg says Facebook is planning to launch the new Quest by the end of this year around its annual Oculus Connect conference. But because of the pandemic, orders likely won’t begin shipping until 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Why virtual reality will be a must-have for our socially distanced future

virtual reality zoom coronavirus socially distanced future

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series coming to PlayStation VR

vader immortal psvr version vr feature

Valve suddenly ends SteamVR support for macOS to focus on Windows, Linux

Valve Index VR

How to use Plex to manage and play all of your media, everywhere

plex-roku-1

Google kills Daydream with a lack of support on the Google Pixel 4

Google Daydream View (2017) review

Samsung patent shows the design of an unreleased augmented reality headset

best tech under $100

Doodles become augmented reality art with Snapchat’s new 3D Paint tool

Apple and Valve reportedly team up on AR/VR headset scheduled for 2020 release

Adobe Aero turns Photoshop art into augmented reality, no code necessary

Apple plans to release AR headset in 2022, AR glasses in 2023

Sticking to 2D: Don’t expect Xbox Scarlett to support VR

half life alyx cheap vr headsets

Beat Saber studio joins Facebook, but will not give in to the dark side

beat saber star wars day

Virtual reality goggles for dairy cows? Pull the udder one

russian farmers stick vr goggles on cows to improve milk production cow glasses

The Best Black Friday virtual reality headset deals in 2019

Save hundreds with these PlayStation VR and PS4 console Black Friday deals