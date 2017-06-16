Web sling around NYC in ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ VR experience

Why it matters to you This is one of the first virtual reality experiences for a Spiderman film.

If you are afraid of radioactive spiders but want to fight like Spiderman, virtual reality is here to the rescue. Starting today, you can visit select locations around the United Staes, strap on a virtual reality headset, and web sling yourself around Sony Pictures’ new Spiderman: Homecoming VR experience.

In the VR experience you will have to zip around New York as you search for The Vulture. The teaser trailer reveals some of the gameplay aspects and it captures the essence of what you love about Spidey. You will be able to toss items, shoot webbing out of your wrist, and fight enemies just like Spiderman does.

The experience is produced by Sony Pictures’ VR unit, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developed by CreateVR. These two have collaborated on placing you inside film-related experiences in the past. Following the release of the Ghostbusters remake in 2016, Sony and CreateVR let you use proton packs and ghost traps in Ghostbusters: Now Hiring.

The Spiderman Homecoming VR experience does mark the first collaboration between Intel and Sony as CreateVR used software optimized by Intel. Intel exec Doug Fisher calls the collaboration “a new era in Intel/Hollywood VR production partnerships using premium cinema content.” Intel has been working closely with filmmakers on VR content lately, so it may be safe to assume this will not be the last time Sony Pictures’ movies get VR help from Intel.

You will be able to get your hands on the Spiderman: Homecoming VR experience starting this weekend as Sony plans to show the experience at select Cinemark theaters in the U.S. and events worldwide. You will be able to fight as Spiderman in Spiderman: Homecoming VR Experience at home as of June 30 when it is made available to multiple VR platforms. You will only be able to experience life as Spiderman in VR with the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Playstation VR.

Spiderman: Homecoming hits theaters July 7. Until then, pop on a VR headset and get to web slinging.