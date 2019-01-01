Think AWD is just for winter? Volkswagen’s 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive is good year-round

Share

All-wheel-drive systems are associated with winter driving, when snowy streets and icy patches make road conditions more dangerous and unpredictable. But that’s not the only time of year that driving conditions can be unpredictable, or that you might want to go where the road doesn’t take you. Volkswagen’s 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive is designed to handle road conditions encountered year-round. Here are five conditions you may encounter the nine warmer months of the year, and how 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive can power you through them.

Controlled corners

Sharp corners, especially when wet, are notoriously dangerous driving scenarios. Catch them at the wrong angle or when going too fast, and the car can drift right off the road. Volkswagen’s 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive distributes torque between the front and rear wheels and can intelligently read the conditions of the road, so when a Volkswagen Tiguan, Atlas, Golf Sportwagen or AllTrack comes across a sharp corner, torque will be distributed in the best possible ratio to handle the turn, keeping you safely on the road.

Steep slippery inclines

The problem with inclines is gravity. Front-wheel-drive vehicles have to lug the entire weight of a car up a hill, while rear-wheel-drive cars have to push. In either case, it’s easy to lose traction. Volkswagens with 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive can evenly distribute power to both axels so that they share the load, zipping uphill with ease. And the inverse is true for a safe and controlled descent.

Wet patches and slick roads

No matter the season, wet roads present a problem for cars, which can hydroplane (or glide on top of water), losing traction suddenly and dangerously. Cars with 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive can respond intelligently to slippery conditions. In the case of a larger puddle spanning a road, 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive can seamlessly distribute torque to the rear axle while the front of the car crosses the puddle. Just like that, sudden surprises are neutralized before you have a chance to react.

Rural dirt roads

Dirt roads contain a variety of tricky scenarios—from rocky and unpredictable conditions, to loose gravel slopes, muddy surfaces, and large puddles. A Volkswagen with 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive, though, will pull out all its stops and handle dirt roads with ease. With each axle able to be independently adjusted for maximum traction, a Volkswagen with 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive can maintain a solid grip on even dirt roads. Plus, since 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive is closely integrated with other Volkswagen technologies like anti-lock braking, electronic stability technologies, and other traction-control systems, a Volkswagen with 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive will handle dirt roads as if they’re practically pavement.

Towing trailers, boats, and more

Summer is the time for boating, camping, and cross-country road trips—which means it’s trailer season. Trailers are tricky for cars—especially smaller ones—because the extra weight attached to the bumper causes the car to tilt. But it’s no problem for a Volkswagen equipped with 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive, which can distribute power evenly to both axles while towing, keeping you in control.

Volkswagen 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive is designed to handle all weather conditions and is always engaged—no switches or toggles required—meaning if you drive a Tiguan, Atlas, or Golf Sportwagen and AllTrack, you’ll be prepared no matter what the road throws at you. Whether you’re facing a snowstorm, a sudden spring shower, or a summer trip to the beach, Volkswagen 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive drive can get you there.