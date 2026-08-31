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A smartwatch that measures real blood pressure level is around the corner, and it doesn’t look goofy

A slimmer take on medical grade blood pressure tracking smartwatch lands next week.

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Huawei

Huawei just gave the world an early look at its next blood pressure watch, and this one ditches the bulky look that’s defined the category since 2021.

The Watch D3 made a surprise appearance at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Munich this week, days ahead of its official reveal on September 2. Unlike most smartwatches that estimate your blood pressure from wrist sensors, this one actually takes real readings.

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HUAWEI WATCH D3 Makes Early Debut at ESC Congress 2026 Huawei

How does the Huawei Watch D3 measure blood pressure

The Watch D3 uses an inflatable strap with a tiny built in pump, essentially shrinking a traditional blood pressure cuff onto your wrist. Huawei introduced this approach back in 2021 with the original Watch D, then added 24 hour ambulatory monitoring with the Watch D2 in 2024.

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This third generation of this smartwatch trims the case down to roughly 11.4mm thick, down from 13.3mm on the D2, putting it in the same ballpark as Apple’s chunky Watch Ultra. It also gets a larger 1.92 inch screen and a 540mAh battery rated for about six days of use. Watch D3 will reportedly be available in black, white, or brown straps with a silver or gold body.

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Huawei

What other new tricks does it bring to your wrist?

Huawei says the watch now delivers more accurate readings even when your heart rate spikes, and it can recommend workout intensity based on your blood pressure before and after exercise. It also nudges you to take a reading during sudden temperature swings or high altitude trips, and the whole system carries CE MDR certification in the European Union.

The Watch D3 also comes with richer Health Glance metrics along with upgraded sleep and emotional wellbeing tracking. The watch buzzes every 30 minutes to remind you to check in, and it keeps working while you sleep. Apple is chasing similar hypertension alerts for its next Watch lineup, but without dedicated hardware like this. Pricing is expected around 449 Euros, and a US launch still looks unlikely.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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