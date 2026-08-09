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Apple is mulling a screen-free wearable to rival Whoop and Fitbit Air: Report

Apple apparently wants to capitalize on the rising trend of wearables that get the job done without a distracting screen on your wrist.

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The side of the Whoop 5.0 on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When Whoop introduced its eponymous screen-free wearable band, I didn’t expect it to become such a hit. Apparently, there’s a huge market for fitness trackets that don’t tie you into the trap of a distracting screen. Whoop’s formula was copied by multiple brands over the years, with the latest one being Fitbit Air by Google. Apple could be next in line.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly planning a wearable device without a screen as navigates the realities of a market that continues to evolve across different form factors, including rings and earbuds. “The good news is, Apple is indeed taking this industry shift seriously. The company is considering new devices with no displays, as well as different types of screens and various sizes,” says the report.

The time is right

Body Part, Knee, Person
Google

Of course, nothing has been set in stone yet, but it won’t be surprising to see Apple enter a new segment. Apple is arguably the biggest name in the variable health industry and it single-handedly stirred a whole revolution with the Apple Watch. A huge chunk of Apple’s revenue also comes from its health services and the company continues to expand on it with new features and integrations at a brisk pace.

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There are multiple reasons why Apple could shake up the segment. Apple has a whole decade’s worth of engineering and research pedigree on wearable sensors and it actually shows. Our own tests have proved that Apple’s smartwatches are consistently the most reliable when it comes to tracking vitals such as heart rate and activity stats as well.

Additionally Apple continues to work with researchers, health institutions, and science institutes to not only explore new avenues for bio sensors but also use the existing set of biomarkers recorded by Apple smartwatches to deliver deeper health and wellness insights. Another huge advantage that Apple has in its favor is the huge user base, which allows it to use the data contributed by Apple Watch owners for groundbreaking studies that inform future research and feature development.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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