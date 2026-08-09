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Apple might finally bring the ceramic Apple Watch back, and I’ve been waiting for it

The best-looking Apple Watch material is reportedly making its comeback.

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Side buttons on Apple Watch Series 11.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Apple quietly killed the ceramic Apple Watch in 2020, and for the fans of the fancy material, it has been an inexplicable absence ever since. For those catching up, ceramic was the lineup’s most premium material option. 

It was smooth to touch, scratch-resistant, and had that distinct non-metallic appearance, a characteristic of all titanium and aluminum frames. Now, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is actively planning its return.

Crown button on Apple Watch Series 11.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Why does the ceramic case’s return actually matter?

While it isn’t mentioned clearly in the report, Apple could re-introduce a ceramic version of the Apple Watch with either the Series 12 in September or in 2027. “It will also offer new colors and bands, and a series of new health and fitness-related upgrades,” the report mentions.

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For those catching up, ceramic is harder than stainless steel and retains its polish far longer. Basically, it’s the perfect blend of a luxury and a sporty finish. It’s the kind of materials upgrade that could serve as a major marketing campaign for the lineup without changing a single feature. 

For anyone who missed it the first time, or who has been wearing a titanium Ultra and doesn’t like the finish, the ceramic version could be the way to go. Fair warning: the Apple Watch could get fairly expensive with the ceramic case.

Rear shell of Apple Watch Series 11.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

What else is Apple changing with the Series 12 and Ultra 4?

Bringing back ceramic is a smart way to restock the premium end of the Apple Watch lineup, but in my opinion, it will buy the company some time to figure out what the smartwatch will look like over the next decade: Apple’s yearning for a major Watch overhaul. 

Quite a bit, actually. Beyond the ceramic case option, both the Series 12 and the Ultra 4 are getting their first meaningful performance bump in years. The performance upgrade could be accompanied by new colors, updated band options, and a bunch of new health and fitness-related features.

Together, the performance upgrade on the Series 12 and Ultra 4 and the potential arrival of a ceramic case version suggest Apple wants to ship a comprehensive Watch lineup this year.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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