Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 teardown shows they are still a repairability bane

iFixit has given the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 repairability scores of 4 out of 10. Replacing the battery in either model requires removing the screen first, putting a potentially healthy display at risk just to reach a worn cell.

The identical scores don’t tell the whole story. Apple made some useful changes inside the Series 12, including easier battery removal and a simpler display connection. The Ultra 4 gives repairers little to celebrate.

Why don’t the rear screws help

The Ultra 4’s rear screws offer a tempting place to start, but they only provide access to the sensor assembly. Getting to the battery means going through the front, separating the display and disturbing the seal that keeps water out.

For that delicate work, iFixit uses a new metal opening pick designed to reduce the risk of cutting internal flex cables compared with a traditional blade. It’s a useful tool for a stubborn design. The Ultra 4 still offers no meaningful improvement to the repair process, even with equipment made specifically to help open it.

What did Apple improve inside

The Series 12’s battery uses stretch-release adhesive with a pull tab. Pulling it releases the adhesive, so repairers no longer have to pry the battery out with a plastic tool. Once the watch is open, there’s a more straightforward way to remove the cell.

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Apple also replaced the fiddly display connector, known as a ZIF connector, with a more accessible connection. Disconnecting and reconnecting the display during a screen swap is simpler as a result. These changes deserve credit for taking some awkward work out of common repairs, even if they weren’t enough to lift the overall score above 4.

How much easier could repairs be

The Pixel Watch 5 earned 9 out of 10 from iFixit. Removing two Torx screws and a gasket provides access to its display, while battery removal doesn’t require fighting adhesive.

Google had its own smartwatch repairability problems, making this a useful example of how much can change when repairs get more attention.

That gives Apple a concrete target for its next redesign. The Series 12’s pull tab helps once a repairer reaches the battery. Making that access less hazardous would do more for owners who need a replacement.