 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Apple Watch Series 12 vs Series 11: What’s new, and should you upgrade?

Apple Watch Series 12 is here, but is it really worth ditching the Series 11?

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Watch Series 12 vs Series 11
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 59 minutes ago

The Apple Watch Series 12 doesn’t look dramatically different from the Apple Watch Series 11, and that’s very much the point. Apple has kept the familiar 42mm and 46mm case sizes and the overall design, but has packed the new model with a much more ambitious health-sensing system, a new S11 chip, better charging, tougher glass, and a handful of new intelligence features. So, is this a proper generational upgrade or Apple polishing an already very good smartwatch? Let’s break it down.

Apple Watch Series 12 vs Series 11: Specs compared

FeatureApple Watch Series 11Apple Watch Series 12
ProcessorS10 SiPS11 SiP with enhanced Neural Engine
Heart rate sensing3rd-gen optical sensor, periodic samplingNew Health Sensing System, continuous checks every 5 seconds
HRV trackingPrimarily overnightUp to 24x more frequent, including Recovery and Overall HRV
Readiness ScoreNo native scoreNative 0-10 Readiness score
VitalsPrimarily overnightDaytime + overnight tracking
On-device AILimited Siri processingApple Intelligence and Siri AI via watchOS 27
Aluminum glassIon-XCeramic Shield 2
Case optionsAluminum, titaniumAluminum, titanium, ceramic
Outdoor GPS workoutUp to 8 hoursUp to 10 hours
15-minute chargingUp to 8 hoursUp to 12 hours
Starting price$399$399

The easiest way to read this table is that Series 12 isn’t really about a faster smartwatch. The S11 chip is newer, but the bigger change happens under the hood, where Apple has rebuilt how it collects health data.

Key recap of the Apple Watch Series 12 #AppleM5 pic.twitter.com/OXlDS6ADXh

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

The Series 11’s third-generation optical heart sensor primarily relied on periodic sampling, whereas the Series 12’s new Health Sensing System can take heart-rate readings every five seconds throughout the day. That gives Apple a much richer stream of data to work with, particularly for HRV, recovery, and its new Readiness feature.

Recommended Videos

The other easy wins are battery-related. Both watches retain up to 24 hours of everyday battery life, but Series 12 stretches outdoor workout battery life from eight to 10 hours, while a 15-minute charge now provides up to 12 hours of normal use, compared with eight hours on Series 11.

What’s new on Apple Watch Series 12, and who is it for?

The biggest upgrade is Apple’s new approach to health and fitness tracking. Because the Series 12 is collecting heart-rate and HRV data far more frequently, it can do more than simply tell users what their heart rate was at a particular moment. It can start looking at patterns across the day and night. That feeds directly into the new Readiness Score, which gives users a simple 0-to-10 indication of whether the body is ready to be pushed or could use some recovery time. The Vitals experience also expands beyond an overnight snapshot, while HRV is split into shorter-term Recovery HRV and longer-term Overall HRV measurements.

Redesigned Health app
Coming later this year. #Apple pic.twitter.com/ROnkMVXVcK

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

The Series 12 also gets a redesigned Health experience, including a forthcoming Health Age feature, while Apple is adding support for perimenopause and menopause insights to Cycle Tracking. The watch can also use the iPhone camera for physical assessments covering things such as flexibility, strength, and balance, with analysis performed using on-device AI.

Audio Intelligence is the biggest upgrade for Watch.
Powered by S11
Exclusive buffer sound processing and Audio Intelligence. #Apple pic.twitter.com/wdER770qMz

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

Then there is the S11 chip. Beyond powering the new health features, it enables Apple Intelligence and Siri AI on the watch, along with Audio Intelligence features such as Live Rewind and Siri Recap arriving later this year. Apple’s new machine-learning-based pedometer also promises more accurate step tracking, with a dedicated real-time steps complication.

Ceramic is back for the Apple Watch Series 12. pic.twitter.com/PaA2hzrOja

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

And Apple has finally brought back ceramic. Series 12 offers Pearl White and Night Blue ceramic cases, marking the material’s return to the Apple Watch lineup for the first time since the Series 5. Aluminum models also get Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says is 60 percent tougher than the Ion-X glass used on previous aluminum models.

That makes the Apple Watch Series 12 particularly interesting for health-conscious users, runners, and fitness enthusiasts who want more useful recovery data rather than more sensors for their own sake. It is also the more compelling option for anyone who wants Apple’s latest AI features or simply beats their watch up regularly and would appreciate tougher glass.

Should you upgrade from Apple Watch Series 11 to Series 12?

For most Series 11 owners, probably not immediately. The Series 12 is undoubtedly the more capable Apple Watch, but the design, everyday battery rating, and $399 starting price remain familiar. The upgrade makes much more sense for people who care deeply about continuous health tracking, HRV, Readiness Score, longer GPS workouts, faster charging, or Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Watch Series 12 readiness experience feature
Apple

Everyone else can probably let the Series 11 keep ticking for another year. For someone coming from an older Apple Watch, however, the Series 12 looks like a much easier recommendation: this is less a flashy redesign and more Apple quietly turning the Watch from a passive tracker into a much more serious health and fitness companion.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is getting smarter with special Siri AI features
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 combines Apple's new S11 chip with a smarter Siri, conversation summaries, Live Rewind, improved health tracking, and much longer battery life.
Apple Watch Ultra 4 colors

Apple just gave its most rugged smartwatch a pretty serious intelligence upgrade. The new Apple Watch Ultra 4 isn't only getting better health tracking and longer battery life; it's also becoming one of the more interesting places to use Apple's new Siri AI.

With watchOS 27, the Ultra 4 gets access to a much smarter Siri that can understand personal context and tap into broader world knowledge. There's even a dedicated Siri Modular watch face designed to put the assistant within easier reach. Siri AI will initially arrive in beta with English support on September 14, with more languages following in October. But that's only part of what Apple is doing with AI on your wrist.

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra 4 vs Watch Ultra 3: Should you really spend another $799?
Is there actually enough in the Apple Watch Ultra 4 to justify an upgrade?
Apple Watch Ultra 4 vs Watch Ultra 3

A quick glance at the spec sheet and it looks like the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is quite similar to last year's Ultra 3. The same 49mm titanium case houses the same big 3,000-nit display, with the Action button on the side, satellite connectivity, 100-meter water resistance, and recreational diving support down to 40 meters. Apple hasn't even changed the two case colors.

But that's just the hardware side of the story. Look underneath the familiar casing, and things start looking a lot newer. The Ultra 4 introduces an entirely new Health Sensing System, higher-frequency heart-rate and HRV measurements, and so much more. It also starts at the same $799 price at which the Ultra 3 launched. So for someone buying their first Apple Watch Ultra, the decision might be obvious. Though the same doesn't hold true for existing Watch Ultra 3 owners.

Read more
How to pre-order Apple’s new iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5
Apple's latest lineup is finally official. If you're interested in one of the new devices, here's how you can pre-order them to get your new iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods as soon as they launch.
Apple Fall 2026 devices featured 2

Apple has refreshed its hardware portfolio with its most ambitious lineup yet. Headlining the company's September 9 event is its first-ever foldable, the iPhone Duo, and it's joined by the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and the AirPods 5. Pre-orders for all devices, except the iPhone Duo, begin September 12, with general in-store and online availability starting September 18. The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order starting October 16, with retail availability set to begin October 23.

Apple will handle pre-orders through its official website and the Apple Store app. The devices will also be available for pre-order through major US carriers and authorized retailers. Here's a breakdown of available configurations, colors, and where to secure your pre-order.

Read more