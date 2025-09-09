Apple Watch Ultra 3 lands with new life-saving features

The expected Apple Watch Ultra 3 has launched at 2025’s iPhone 17 launch event, bringing with it a few upgrades – but it depends on the adventures you want to take.

What’s happened?

Apple has unveiled the new watch that has a similar design to 2023’s Ultra Watch 2, but with a few key upgrades:

Larger, brighter display: the Watch Ultra 3 has smaller bezels, allowing the display to creep up to 422 by 514 pixels in a 1245sq mm display area. The screen is up to 3000 nits, making it brighter in sunlight and better off-angle viewing

Satellite connectivity finally lands : send emergency messages and location without having any data connectivity

: send emergency messages and location without having any data connectivity Hypertension support added: based on machine learning, the Watch Ultra 3 will check for signs of high blood pressure over 30 days, using optical sensors

Battery life boost: Apple says the Watch Ultra 3 will last 42 hours in smartwatch mode, compared to 36 hours with the Watch Ultra 2. It also has faster charging, getting to 12 hours' life in 15 minutes

This is important because…

…these are features that can help save lives.

The health features baked into smartwatches these days – checking for signs of atrial fibrillation, sleep apnea and more – have been life-saving on hundreds of occasions around the world.

The addition of hypertension monitoring, while still needing to be approved by the FDA for use in the Watch Ultra 3, could help catch the silent killer in more people.

Satellite connectivity makes perfect sense for a watch that’s designed for hiking off-grid trails, giving those that head out to see or into the mountains greater peace of mind.

The upgrade to the battery life will be welcome for those that want to go for longer between needing to put the Watch Ultra on charge, but it’s still under the two-day window that would make it closer to rival devices from Garmin.

OK, what if I want to buy it?