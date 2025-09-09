 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Apple Watch Ultra 3 lands with new life-saving features

By
Apple Watch Ultra 3 off angle
Apple

The expected Apple Watch Ultra 3 has launched at 2025’s iPhone 17 launch event, bringing with it a few upgrades – but it depends on the adventures you want to take.

What’s happened?

Apple has unveiled the new watch that has a similar design to 2023’s Ultra Watch 2, but with a few key upgrades:

  • Larger, brighter display: the Watch Ultra 3 has smaller bezels, allowing the display to creep up to 422 by 514 pixels in a 1245sq mm display area. The screen is up to 3000 nits, making it brighter in sunlight and better off-angle viewing
  • Satellite connectivity finally lands: send emergency messages and location without having any data connectivity
  • Hypertension support added: based on machine learning, the Watch Ultra 3 will check for signs of high blood pressure over 30 days, using optical sensors
  • Battery life boost: Apple says the Watch Ultra 3 will last 42 hours in smartwatch mode, compared to 36 hours with the Watch Ultra 2. It also has faster charging, getting to 12 hours’ life in 15 minutes

This is important because…

…these are features that can help save lives.

  • The health features baked into smartwatches these days – checking for signs of atrial fibrillation, sleep apnea and more – have been life-saving on hundreds of occasions around the world.
  • The addition of hypertension monitoring, while still needing to be approved by the FDA for use in the Watch Ultra 3, could help catch the silent killer in more people.
  • Satellite connectivity makes perfect sense for a watch that’s designed for hiking off-grid trails, giving those that head out to see or into the mountains greater peace of mind.
  • The upgrade to the battery life will be welcome for those that want to go for longer between needing to put the Watch Ultra on charge, but it’s still under the two-day window that would make it closer to rival devices from Garmin.

OK, what if I want to buy it?

  • You’ll have to wait a little while, as the Watch goes live for pre-order on Friday September 12, and you’ll be able to buy it on September 19
  • The Watch Ultra 3 is the same price as its predecessor, coming in at $799
  • It only comes in one size, 49mm, as previously seen
  • Finishes available are titanium and black, and new bands such as the green Ocean Band.
Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Four features the new Pixel Watch 4 needs to have
The display on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

Last year's Pixel Watch 3 was one of my favorite wearables and one of the best Google wearables ever, but a year later, rivals such as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Apple Watch Series 10 have left the Pixel Watch 3 in need of an update. 

Thankfully, Google is on track to deliver, with the Pixel Watch 4 expected to launch on August 20 alongside the new Pixel 10 series. The Pixel Watch 3 is already one of the best smartwatches, but here are four features that the Pixel Watch 4 needs to maintain its position. 

Read more
OnePlus makes Apple Watch owners jealous with novel charging cable
Apple owners are having to pay a lot more for the privilage
A OnePlus smartwatch being connected to the POGO pin on the OnePlus 2-in-1 charging cable

Update 07/16: we've now included mention of Nomad's 2-in-1 charger for iPhone and Apple Watch

Look, I get it. Charging cables aren't exactly the sexiest product in the tech world and I'd forgive you for rolling your eyes - but OnePlus has introduced a new cable at a price point which makes it way more accessible than rivals.

Read more
OnePlus says small watch ‘sweet spot’ is 43mm, but it’s bigger than Apple, Samsung and Google
We find out why this smartwatch is on the larger side of small
OnePlus Watch 3 43mm worn on a wrist

We loved the OnePlus Watch 3, it's our best Android smartwatch, but for all its excellent attributes there was one disappointment. The size.

More specifically, the lack of size options. The Watch 3 arrived in a single, 47mm body size. Great for those with large wrists looking for a sizable timepiece, but it alienated buyers looking for a compact offering.

Read more