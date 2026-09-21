 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Apple Watch’s missing App Switcher just made a comeback in watchOS 27.2 Beta

watchOS 27.2 beta 2 brings the App Switcher back with a new gesture

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Unsplash

Apple appears to be walking back one of the more noticeable navigation changes in watchOS 27. The second developer beta of watchOS 27.2 restores App Switcher, letting Apple Watch users quickly jump between recently used apps again.

The change arrives less than a week after Apple released watchOS 27.2 beta 1. In watchOS 27, Apple removed the previous shortcut that allowed users to double-click the Digital Crown to access recently used apps. The omission meant there was no longer a similarly quick way to move between apps.

Recommended Videos

However, Apple is not bringing back the old Digital Crown shortcut just yet. Instead, beta 2 introduces a completely different gesture for accessing the App Switcher.

Apple brings back App Switcher with a long press

In watchOS 27.2 beta 2, users can press and hold the bottom of the Apple Watch screen while inside an app to open the App Switcher. Once it appears, the experience largely resembles the previous version.

Apple has brought back the App Switcher!

On watchOS 26 and earlier, you could access the App Switcher by double-clicking the Digital Crown, then turning the Digital Crown to navigate through your recently used apps. You could also swipe left on an app and tap the “X” button to… pic.twitter.com/G5fa0TeTR9

— 𝓑𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓼 (@limpless_skelly) September 22, 2026

Users can rotate the Digital Crown to move through recently opened apps. To remove an app from the switcher, they can swipe left on it and tap the “X” button.

The change was spotted by members of the Apple Watch community and shared by user Bones on X. The discovery is significant because the App Switcher itself had disappeared from watchOS 27, rather than simply being moved to another obvious location.

For people who frequently jump between apps, that could make watchOS 27.2 feel considerably more familiar than the initial watchOS 27 release.

The gesture could still change before release

There is one important catch: watchOS 27.2 is still in beta. Apple could modify or remove the new gesture before the final version reaches users. The report suggests the public release is likely to arrive next month, although Apple has not confirmed a final release date.

Apple Watch
Unsplash

The change also shows how small interface decisions can have a noticeable impact on smartwatch usability. The previous double-click gesture had been part of Apple Watch navigation for years, so removing it changed an established interaction pattern for existing users.

For now, Apple appears to be experimenting with a replacement rather than simply restoring the old behaviour. If the gesture survives the beta process, watchOS users will once again have a dedicated way to move between recent apps, albeit with a press-and-hold gesture instead of the familiar Digital Crown double-click.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
Digital Trends Reader’s Choice Awards 2026: It’s time to pick your favorite tech brands
This is your opportunity to honor the brands that you trust, and whose products are a part of your daily lives.
Artwork for Digital Trends Reader&apos;s Choice Awards 2026

For years, Digital Trends has engaged millions of tech enthusiasts across the world, who trust us with their daily news brief, hot takes, and useful guides. Most importantly, our reviews section is the pillar of our expertise and helps you make informed decisions about which gadgets to buy and which appliances to skip. Now, it's time for you to pick the brands that have impressed you with product quality, after-sales experience, and basically any other aspect that makes you trust them.

The 2025 edition of Digital Trends Reader's Choice awards picked up some surprising winners, showing us that an innovative new label can easily dethrone an established one if their products wow you consistently, and their services don't leave you hanging in a sea of uncertainty. This year, there are more categories to pick and more brands to vote for. From the best in the PC segment to the sleeper hit in the robot vacuum segment, we need your experience and faith to pick the brands that deserve your hard-earned money and acclaim.

Read more
Meta’s next smart glasses may be coming soon and this time they are going camera-free
Meta’s next smart glasses might finally leave the camera at home
Person wearing Meta smart glasses

Meta is reportedly preparing a new version of its smart glasses without a camera, even as the company’s chief technology officer argues that concerns surrounding the devices are being driven by a small number of problematic users.

Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s CTO and head of Reality Labs, addressed the issue during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. He argued that most people use the glasses responsibly, comparing their recording capabilities to smartphone cameras while highlighting the devices’ recording indicator and anti-tampering protections.

Read more
How much sleep do you actually need? A new study has the answer
Nearly 100,000 people and almost nine years of health records reveal some striking patterns around sleep.
Sleep tracking on Apple Watch

We all know sleep matters, but a new study published September 17th in PLOS Medicine, first covered by EurekAlert, puts an actual number on just how much, and the results are eye-opening. 

Researchers led by Shengzhi Sun of Capital Medical University tracked 95,559 people from the UK Biobank, who wore wrist accelerometers for a full week. From that data, a deep-learning algorithm broke down each person's sleep into stages, tracked how long they slept, how much they tossed and turned after waking up mid-sleep, and how much their schedule shifted from one night to the next. 

Read more