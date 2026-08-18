Apple’s camera AirPods may literally tell you when your hair is in the way

Just today, we covered news of AirPods Pro with a built-in camera, spotted through a demo video hidden inside the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate. Now, new leaks from that very same build are confirming two more details about how these AirPods will actually function.

What happens if your hair covers the camera?

Aaron from MacRumors shared the new findings in a post on X. If your hair happens to block the camera on your AirPods, you’ll get an error titled “Hair Detected.” The message reads, “To get the most accurate information about things in your environment, make sure AirPods are not covered.”

Some additional info about AirPods Pro 4 with cameras, found in macOS 26.7 RC:



If you have long hair that blocks the camera, there will be an error that is titled “Hair Detected” that says “to get the most accurate information about things in your environment, make sure AirPods… https://t.co/hUbWovpsyc — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026

It’s a small detail, but it makes sense. Since the camera relies on a clear line of sight to feed information to Visual Intelligence, anything blocking it, including your own hair, would stop the feature from working properly. Apple seems to have thought this through so users aren’t left confused about why the camera suddenly isn’t picking anything up.

What is Secure Pairing all about?

The second detail is a feature called Secure Pairing. According to the string found in the build, it says, “Please put your AirPods in case to continue Secure Pairing.” While we don’t have the full picture of how this process works yet, it strongly suggests that setting up the camera feature will involve an added security step, likely to confirm you’re actually the owner before granting access to your surroundings.

Given that these AirPods will essentially be capturing and processing visual data from your environment, a dedicated secure pairing process makes a lot of sense from a privacy standpoint.

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These two additions give us a clearer picture of how Apple is approaching both the usability and the security side of camera-equipped AirPods. With more details surfacing from the same macOS Tahoe 26.7 build, it looks like Apple is getting closer to making this feature official.