Apple’s gorgeous ceramic Watch is back. It’s pricier and has been eagerly awaited

Apple Watch Series 12 has plenty happening under the hood. But while all the new health features, like Readiness, and AI features are hogging the spotlight, one of my favorite changes is to its design. Apple has introduced two ceramic versions of the Apple Watch Series 12, available in pearl white and night blue. It is the first time Apple has offered a ceramic Watch since the Series 5 arrived in 2019, ending a seven-year absence of one of the more distinctive materials Apple has ever put around its smartwatch.

Ceramic has a history with the Apple Watch

Apple first moved into ceramic with the Apple Watch Series 2 Edition in 2016, after experimenting with much more expensive 18-karat gold models on the original Apple Watch. It later introduced a gray ceramic option with Series 3 before dropping ceramic entirely for Series 4. White ceramic returned once more with Series 5 in 2019, alongside Apple’s first titanium Apple Watch.

Series 12 finally brings the material back, but Apple isn’t resurrecting the old Apple Watch Edition branding along with it. The new ceramic models also get some thoughtful finishing touches. Apple pairs them with sand or navy blue Sport Bands, and those bands use a ceramic pin-and-tuck closure designed to match the case rather than the standard metal hardware. Both ceramic finishes are available with the Series 12’s familiar 42mm and 46mm case sizes.

It costs a pretty penny

The standard Apple Watch Series 12 still starts at $399, while the ceramic version starts at $899, rising to $949 for the 46mm model. So this isn’t just a different colorway for the Watches. Costing more than twice the price of the entry-level aluminum Watch, this is a premium product. It is substantially cheaper than the last ceramic Apple Watch Series 5, however, which started at about $1,300.

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Under the new hood, it is still a Series 12. The new S11 chip powers Apple’s redesigned Health Sensing System, including heart-rate measurements every five seconds, much more frequent HRV readings, and the new Readiness score. Battery life remains rated at up to 24 hours for everyday use, while outdoor workout endurance increases to 10 hours.

Apple Watch Series 12 is available to preorder now and goes on sale September 18. Aluminum comes in dark bronze, black, light gold, and space gray, while titanium is offered in natural and the new radiant gold finish. Ceramic costs considerably more, but after seven years away, it is easily the most interesting-looking option in the lineup.

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