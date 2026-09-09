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Apple’s new AirPods 5 pack better ANC without the price hike

The AirPods 5 bring upgraded sound, stronger ANC, Adaptive Audio, and Siri AI, while the second model adds gesture controls and wireless charging.

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Apple has officially unveiled the AirPods 5 along side the iPhone 18 Pro series, and you won’t need to buy the more expensive version this time around to get one of their most important features. The new AirPods 5 start at $129, and Active Noise Cancelation now comes standard. That’s a pretty significant change from the previous generation, but Apple isn’t simply bringing the old ANC experience to a cheaper pair of earbuds. It says the AirPods 5 can remove up to 50% more external noise than the AirPods 4 with ANC, while still sticking with the open-ear design that has defined the regular AirPods lineup.

There is still a more expensive version, though. The AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case cost $149 and add longer battery life, wireless charging, and volume controls directly on the stems. Both models are available to preorder today and will hit stores on September 18.

Better ANC comes with better sound, too

Getting stronger noise cancelation from an open-ear design isn’t particularly easy. Unlike the AirPods Pro, there are no silicone ear tips creating a seal inside your ears, which makes Apple’s claim of 50% better noise reduction particularly interesting. To make that happen, Apple reworked what happens inside the earbuds with a new multiport acoustic architecture and updated computational audio. Those changes aren’t only there to keep outside noise away. Combined with the next-generation Adaptive EQ, Apple says they also help the AirPods 5 deliver richer, more detailed sound across a wider range of ear shapes.

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The familiar listening modes are here as well, but they work together more intelligently. Transparency mode lets outside sound back in when you need it, while Adaptive Audio can automatically balance Transparency and ANC as your surroundings change. Conversation Awareness takes things a step further by lowering your media volume when you start speaking to someone. Then there’s Siri AI. Paired with a compatible iPhone, you can ask Siri to dig through personal context in places like your messages, emails, and photos. So, rather than pulling out your phone to find a restaurant reservation buried in your inbox, you could simply ask Siri for it through your AirPods. You can even respond to Siri by nodding or shaking your head. Live Translation is also available on the AirPods 5, letting you hear supported conversations translated into your preferred language.

The $149 model makes the choice surprisingly difficult

The standard AirPods 5 offer up to four hours of listening with ANC enabled and up to 20 hours with the charging case. Apple also improved dust, sweat, and water resistance this generation, which should make them better suited to workouts and everyday use. But for another $20, the second model starts to look pretty tempting. AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case increase ANC listening time to five hours on a single charge and up to 22 hours with the case. 

Big upgrades to the AirPods 5
Auto adjust to ANC and transparency modes.
Better noise isolation.
Full stack Siri support.
Live Translation support, as well.#Apple pic.twitter.com/T367ErOMpa

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 9, 2026

You can also charge the case with an Apple Watch charger, a Qi-compatible charger, or USB-C. Perhaps the more noticeable everyday upgrade is volume control. For the first time on Apple’s open-ear AirPods, you can swipe up or down on the stem to adjust the volume instead of reaching for your iPhone. And strangely enough, you’re paying less for those extras than before. At $149, the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case are $30 cheaper than the previous equivalent model.

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That leaves Apple with two AirPods 5 models separated by just $20. The $129 pair gets arguably the most important upgrades, including ANC, improved sound, Siri AI, and Live Translation. But with better battery life, wireless charging, and volume controls sitting just one Andrew Jackson away, the $149 model could be the much harder one to resist.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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