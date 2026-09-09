Apple’s next Watch could turn your entire day into an AI recap, conversations included

Apple’s next smartwatch might have a fun new feature to keep up with people with bad memories, and it might be backed by Siri AI. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to introduce a privacy-focused AI feature called Recaps.

It can analyze information from the watch’s microphone, GPS, and other sensors to generate a summary of what happened during your day, including conversations. Gurman claims that the feature will live in the new Siri app and can run throughout the day, on demand, or only when you are at certain locations.

Your Watch could listen without keeping the recording

Recaps is designed to process audio without retaining recordings or offering a readable transcript. The system would use the information it needs to generate a summary and discard the audio. This can be useful for remembering commitments, appointments, or details from a conversation without building a library of everything you have said.

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Gurman believes the feature will require new hardware with an updated chip capable of securing the audio processing. This is his expectation, rather than a confirmed compatibility requirement, so it remains unclear whether older Apple Watches will receive Recaps through watchOS 27.

The concept is similar to Amazon’s Bee, which uses ambient AI to understand conversations and help users remember information. Bee also processes conversations without storing audio, but its current privacy model allows users to access and delete transcripts and summaries. Recaps, as described, would take a different approach by making the summary available without providing the underlying transcript.

Privacy is the obvious doubt here

The absence of stored audio is reassuring, but it does not answer every question. Apple has yet to explain exactly how Recaps will process information, what summaries will retain, or how people nearby will know when the feature is active. These are some very basic but important questions that haven’t been answered yet. Those details will be particularly important for a wearable that may analyze conversations involving people who have not chosen to use it.

The feature also fits Apple’s broader Siri overhaul. The company introduced a dedicated Siri app at WWDC 2026, designed to let users revisit conversations and continue them across devices. Recaps could extend that idea from remembering your interactions with Siri to helping you remember what happened in the real world.

Gurman also reports that the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will offer improved battery life. Apple officially rates the current Ultra 3 for up to 42 hours of normal use. The impact of running Recaps throughout the day remains unknown.