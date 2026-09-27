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Apple’s XR headset plans are supposedly on life support, as it experiments with new design ideas

Apple is testing four new Vision headset concepts, including one with an external computing puck.

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An Apple Vision Pro headset on a side table.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Apple’s attempt at making an XR wearable device has been underwhelming, if I’m being modest. The Vision Pro was a showcase of engineering, and it still stands out as one of the most technically advanced XR hardware devices of its kind out there. An outrageously high price tag, coupled with a lack of compelling immersive content, kept it from becoming the roaring success that Apple may have expected.

Over the past few months, reports have emerged that Apple has canceled plans for a more affordable successor and has now turned its attention towards smart glasses. But it seems the company has not entirely given up on the idea, though the development is said to be on life support, according to a report by Bloomberg.

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“Apple’s Vision team is now working on a completely revamped headset under the code name N224. Company engineers are exploring about four concepts for the device, including designs that offload internal components in the same way as Meta’s new product,” says the report.

Two people talk while one wears an Apple Vision Pro headset. Their eyes are visible through the device using the EyeSight feature.
Apple

Apple is trying to solve the Vision Pro’s weight problem

One of the design ideas that is currently under consideration at Apple essentially keeps the same aesthetics as the Vision Pro, but the company is trying to solve one of its biggest problems, which is the sheer weight. When Digital Trends first tried out the Vision Pro, one of our experts commented that it’s a stunning piece of XR wearable with unmatched optics, but it’s extremely bulky and uncomfortable.

To solve the bulk problem, Apple is reportedly experimenting with lighter materials like plastic and titanium to bring down the weight. Another idea that is currently on the design table is developing a standalone companion device that looks like a puck, something that Meta now offers with its sleek VR glasses that were announced earlier this month.

A separate puck could make the next headset much lighter

On the current Vision Pro, all the computing is fitted inside the headset, which contributes to its weight problem. With a standalone puck, Apple could cram the chipset and the battery into a package, opening the doors to making a lighter XR headset. The plans, however, are still very much in flux, and the product just might be canceled. The report, however, notes that if Apple eventually decides to move ahead with the idea, the earliest that this device could make its way to the market is 2028 or 2029.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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