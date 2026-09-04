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Baseus gives a noise-cancelling upgrade to Bowie MC2 earbuds and an iPhone-teasing makeover to charging gear

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MC2 NC Clip-on ANC Earbuds
Baseus
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

Baseus is expanding beyond its traditional charging accessories with a broader lineup spanning power, audio, and smart security. At IFA 2026 in Berlin, the company showcased its Dark Cherry Collection, MC2 NC Clip-on ANC Earbuds and PrimeSentinel U2 Pro Outdoor 3K Dual Camera, giving consumers several new ways to charge, listen and protect their spaces.

The Dark Cherry collection is particularly aimed at Apple users, taking inspiration from the rumored Dark Cherry color expected for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. The collection includes a compact 100W wall charger, two magnetic power banks, a USB-C cable, and the Dark Cherry edition of the Inspire XC1 open-ear earbuds.

Baseus doubles down on charging and open-ear audio

At the center of the collection is the PicoGo Pro AH22 Digital Display Fast Charger 3C 100W, which Baseus describes as one of the smallest 100W three-port chargers on the market. It features three USB-C ports, three intelligent charging modes, and a customizable display that shows charging information and total power output.

PicoGo Air
Baseus

For users who spend more time away from power outlets, the PicoGo AM52 packs a 10,000mAh battery and supports Qi2.2 magnetic charging, while the smaller PicoGo Air has a 5,000mAh capacity. The Dark Cherry USB-C cable completes the charging lineup. The collection is available from September 4, 2026.

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Baseus is also taking another swing at open-ear audio with the MC2 NC Clip-on ANC Earbuds. Rather than sealing the ear like conventional in-ear earbuds, the clip-on design is intended to feel less restrictive during commutes, work and workouts. Its Air Ear Wing creates a natural acoustic seal, working alongside dual adaptive ANC to reduce ambient noise. The earbuds also feature a dual air chamber system for a secure fit.

Smart security gets an upgrade with active deterrence

The company also previewed the PrimeSentinel U2 Pro Outdoor 3K Dual Camera, aimed at larger outdoor spaces. Its headline feature is a target-focused deterrence spotlight that can lock onto a flagged intruder and track their movement in real time.

PicoGo Pro AH22 Digital Display Fast Charger 3C 100W
Baseus

The camera combines 3K wide-angle and PTZ cameras for 360-degree coverage, dual PIR sensors and AI recognition for people, faces, vehicles and pets. It also supports cloud-based AI alerts, local storage, two-way audio, IP65 weather resistance and solar-assisted battery power. The U2 Pro is scheduled to launch in October 2026.

For consumers, the bigger story is Baseus moving from individual accessories toward a wider ecosystem of everyday devices. The next step will be seeing whether these products can translate their promising specifications into genuinely useful experiences once they reach the market.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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