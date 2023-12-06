Best Apple Watch deals: Series 9 and Ultra 2 discounted

Apple makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, then you’ll want to grab one, especially when you can snag some great smartwatch deals or Apple deals that let you buy them for a fraction of the cost. This is certainly the case right now, as you can save on almost every Apple Watch model. The best Apple Watch deals are scattered across retailers, so we’ve tracked them all down and listed them below. Read onward for those details, and if you’re interested in smartwatches or fitness trackers but Apple isn’t your brand, be sure to take a look at what all of the current Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, Fitbit deals, and Google Pixel Watch deals have to offer.

Best Apple Watch SE deals

The first-generation Apple Watch SE, which was released in 2020, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which was rolled out in 2022, are the most affordable ways of getting an Apple Watch. They don’t give up too much in order to keep costs low compared to their more expensive peers though. The Apple Watch SE 2, in particular, still provides comprehensive fitness tracking features, a comfortable fit, and excellent software as it can be updated to Apple’s latest watchOS 10.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the top-of-the-line model of Apple’s wearable devices, featuring a beautiful titanium design, a gorgeous display, and unparalleled performance with the S9 chipset. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 versus Apple Watch Ultra comparison, the advantages of the newer model of the smartwatch include 50% more brightness at 3,000 nits, an upgraded Neural Engine that results in more accurate speech recognition, and more fitness tracking features.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals

The Apple Watch Series 9 reigns over our list of the best smartwatches as our top choice for iPhone owners, as it combines extensive health, fitness, and safety features with fast, smooth, and usable performance. It’s our recommended Apple Watch for most people because it strikes a nice balance between price, features, and performance, and it’s very comfortable to wear so you won’t even notice that it’s on your wrist the whole day.

Other Apple Watch deals worth shopping

There are many other models of the Apple Watch that are on sale across the different retailers. Older versions of the wearable device are still worthwhile purchases, as they’re still pretty quick by today’s standards, and they’re a more affordable way of joining the Apple Watch bandwagon. You need to hurry if you’re interested in any of these offers though, as stocks are already limited.

How we chose the best Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch lineup regularly makes for some of the best Apple deals to shop. The discounts that are regularly available on pretty much all Apple Watch models can range anywhere from modest to significant, but there does seem to be quite a few Apple Watch deals to choose from at any given moment. This can make tracking down the best Apple Watch deals a little difficult, so we consider a few things to make the job of selecting the best Apple Watch deals more convenient for you.

The newest Apple Watches actually turn up some great smartwatch deals pretty regularly. They’re often scattered across retailers, but the most recent Apple Watch releases are important to keep an eye on. Right now these include the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. As well, the Apple Watch SE 2 is its most recent Special Edition release. We put a primary focus on these models when we select the best Apple Watch deals specifically because they’re new, popular, and in-demand for a discount.

But the latest and greatest isn’t what everyone’s after, and with Apple’s technology and features holding up well over time we also make a point of including some older Apple Watch models among our selections for the best Apple Watch deals. These include the original Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the original Apple Watch SE and older Apple Watch models like the Series 8 and Series 7. Sometimes we dip into the refurbished bins here, which always come with warranties and can include some of the largest savings available on an Apple Watch.