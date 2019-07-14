Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just a day away with the official start date of the event is July 15. If you’re after a discounted wearable, though, there are plenty of smartwatch deals already live. With Walmart dropping it’s massive sale ahead of Prime Day deals, there are plenty of discounts to choose from. Amazon is also likely to discount all kinds of tech tomorrow, including 4K TVs, gaming consoles, and so on — but there are likely to be some great smartwatch deals, too. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, Prime Day 2019 is an all-around great time to buy.

While we may not know exactly what smartwatch models will get discounted tomorrow, it’s likely that a range fitness tracker-based smartwatches and stylish and fashionable ones will be on sale. Check out our guide on the best smartwatches. For everyone else, check out the smartwatch deals we’ve found so far ahead of the shopping event.

Best smartwatch deals today

What smartwatch deals we can expect on Monday?

Amazon Prime Day deals change from year to year, but we do have a few ideas of what kind of deals we might get once Amazon Prime Day does finally arrive.

Unlike smartphones, Amazon doesn’t really have Prime-exclusive smartwatches, but we can get an idea of possible deals considering previous deals we’ve seen. For example, currently there are a few Samsung smartwatch deals on Amazon, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see more substantial Samsung smartwatch deals on Amazon come Prime Day 2019.

Then there’s the Apple Watch, and we’ve seen a number of Apple Watch deals over the past year. However, those deals haven’t been exclusive to Amazon — but we do know that Apple Watch deals are on the table, so it may be worth waiting for Prime Day is you’re in the market for one.

How to choose a smartwatch

Interested in getting a smartwatch but not sure exactly what model to get? Well, first thing’s first — if you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch you can buy is the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch is high-powered, very functional, and excellent at tracking fitness.

If you’re not interested in the Apple Watch or don’t have an iPhone, there are some other options that are worth considering. For starters, you’ll want to think about whether you want a watch running Google’s Wear OS, or if you’re happy with a watch running Samsung’s Tizen. If you’d prefer a Wear OS watch, then a device like the Fossil Sport is a great way to go — but if Tizen is fine with you, then we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

