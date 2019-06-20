Digital Trends
The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Christian de Looper
apple watch nomad modern strap 40mm
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, with the date having been leaked as July 15. Of course, there’s no reason to put off preparation — it’s worth thinking now about what you might want to buy during Prime Day when it arrives. Amazon is likely to discount all kinds of tech, including 4K TVs, gaming consoles, and so on — but there are likely to be some great smartwatch deals, too. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, Prime Day 2019 is a great time to buy.

While we may not know exactly what smartwatch models will get discounted just yet, it’s likely that a range of models will — from fitness tracker-based smartwatches to stylish and fashionable ones. Interested in getting a smartwatch but don’t know which model to get just yet? Check out our guide on the best smartwatches. For everyone else, check out the smartwatch deals we’ve found so far.

Best smartwatch deals today

Prime Day may be a great time to buy a smartwatch, but there are some awesome smartwatch deals that you can take advantage of right now. After all, if you find the perfect deal, why not just pull the trigger? Here are some of the best smartwatch deals that are happening right now.

  • Apple Watch Series 4 GPS – $50 off
  • Huawei Watch 2 Sport – $50 off
  • Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – $80 off
  • Samsung Gear Sport – $74 off
  • Samsung Gear S3 Classic – $180

What smartwatch deals we can expect from Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day deals change from year to year, but we do have a few ideas of what kind of deals we might get once Prime Day does finally arrive.

Unlike smartphones, Amazon doesn’t really have Prime-exclusive smartwatches, but we can get an idea of possible deals considering previous deals we’ve seen. For example, currently there are a few Samsung smartwatch deals on Amazon, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see more substantial Samsung smartwatch deals on Amazon come Prime Day 2019.

Then there’s the Apple Watch, and we’ve seen a number of Apple Watch deals over the past year. However, those deals haven’t been exclusive to Amazon — but we do know that Apple Watch deals are on the table, so it may be worth waiting for Prime Day is you’re in the market for an Apple Watch.

How to choose a smartwatch

Interested in getting a smartwatch but not sure exactly what model to get? Well, first thing’s first — if you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch you can buy is the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch is high-powered, very functional, and excellent at tracking fitness.

If you’re not interested in the Apple Watch or don’t have an iPhone, there are some other options that are worth considering. For starters, you’ll want to think about whether you want a watch running Google’s Wear OS, or if you’re happy with a watch running Samsung’s Tizen. If you’d prefer a Wear OS watch, then a device like the Fossil Sport is a great way to go — but if Tizen is fine with you, then we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

