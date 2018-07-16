The best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Share

Prime Day is here, and Amazon is offering deals on a variety of products from July 16 through July 17. We’ve looked at some of the best smartphone deals available, but if you’re seeking something you can wear that’s fashionable, we’ve also rounded up the best smartwatch deals.

Here are the best Prime Day smartwatch deals.

The Fossil Q Venture is one of the fashion brand’s latest Wear OS smartwatches for women. It’s not the most functional smartwatch — it lacks GPS, a heart rate monitor, and NFC for Google Pay — but it is quite stylish, with lots of pretty watch faces to match outfits. Amazon is offering deals on various Fossil Q Venture models, from the rose-gold or silver-tone stainless steel model to one with a leather strap, and prices vary by model. Read our full Fossil Q Venture review.

The Fossil Q Explorist is the men’s version of the Fossil Q Venture. It runs Google’s Wear OS (formerly Android Wear), and has the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and three buttons to press that can open a pre-configured app. There are discounts on the Explorist silver-tone model, as well as the gold-tone and silver-tone with a brown leather strap. Read our full Fossil Q Explorist review.

If you’re a fan of big watches, the Diesel On Full Guard may be the smartwatch for you. It runs Google’s Wear OS platform, and it has a nice, big 1.4-inch, high-resolution screen to see notifications. It initially cost $350 and then went down to $228, but on Prime Day it’s available for just $158. Read our full Diesel On Full Guard review.

The Skagen Falster is one of the most beautiful smartwatches you can buy right now. It’s slim, contemporary, and comfortable to wear, with interchangeable straps. It also runs Google’s Wear OS. There are a few models that are discounted from the original $295 price tag for Prime Day, including silver-tone and rose gold-tone models with mesh straps, as well as a model with a leather strap.

Are you a golfer? The Garmin Approach X40 is a band you can wear to not only get standard activity-tracking data, but also measure shot distances, and track your heart rate, distance to greens, hazards, and more. It works well with Garmin’s other golf sensors to give you even more data. For Prime Day, the price has dropped from $250 to $200.

