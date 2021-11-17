It’s almost certain that at some point when wearing the new Casio G-Shock MTG-B2000XMG, someone will ask you what it’s made of. Such queries should come as no surprise, as at a glance, it’s quite hard to work out what material has been used to construct the multicolored, layered, and completely unique — yes, really — bezel.

Is it wood? Rock? Something else entirely? This is just part of this limited edition’s appeal, so let’s take a much closer look.

What’s it made of?

No, the bezel is not made from wood or rock. It’s actually layered, laminated carbon and glass fiber, and the finish on each one is unique. No two watches will have exactly the same flow of lines, coloration, or look. The effect isn’t only on the top side either, and it extends over the side of the bezel, helping to further the impression that it’s made of a natural material that has taken on this look over time.

It’s genuinely beautiful to look at, with the design and color scheme inspired by the Rainbow Mountain in Peru. The colors are complemented by those used on the dial, the metalwork, and even the strap. Made from resin, the comfortable strap has a hint of blue running through it, and is soft and pliable enough to be wearable all day. The screws holding the bezel in place, the buttons, and the crown are all ion-plated, with a polished finish to catch the light.

The MTG — which stands for Metal Twisted G-Shock — series consists of Casio’s top models in the G-Shock range, outside of the very expensive and extremely limited MRG range. This is reflected in not only the materials used, but also features like sapphire crystal over the dial, along with attention to detail like the textured blue hour markers.

It also adheres to Casio’s strict toughness mandate, meeting requirements for its Triple G Resist stamp of approval, meaning it’ll withstand shock, vibration, and centrifugal force. The watch is also water resistant to 200 meters. It uses a strong Carbon Core Guard monocoque to keep all the important technical components safe, another differentiator fromthe all-metal MTG-B1000 models.

What’s it like to wear?

It’s a G-Shock, so don’t expect it to be small. The 55mm wide case is also 15.9mm thick, so it’s not the easiest thing to hide under a cuff, but that’s not really the point. This is a watch that makes a statement. It’s covered in sharp angles, the buttons are large and the crown even bigger. It’s very hard to miss on your wrist, especially with the eye-catching colors. The MTG-B1000 is more subtle (comparatively), due to the round bezel and case.

The strap on the MTG-B2000XMG is made of resin and is very soft, much more so than the resin one on my MTG-B1000, and that helps it form around your wrist more naturally. However, it’s a heavy watch at 121 grams and you will notice it at almost all times. That’s fine, though, as pretty much everyone else will do the same.

How about the technology?

The MTG-B2000XMG uses Casio’s excellent solar charging to keep the watch operating and to power its Bluetooth connection with your smartphone. To enable this, you need Casio’s G-Shock Connected app, and once linked, it takes away the annoyance of trying to set the local time, world time, and stopwatch using the buttons. These features are either enabled automatically or with a few button taps in the app.

Upon connection — which takes just a few seconds — the app runs a short system check, making sure the local time is correct, checking the battery power and solar charging status, and ensuring the hands are aligned correctly. I’d like to see this on all connected G-Shock watches. There are no permanent connected features on the watch, so you don’t have to keep it linked to your phone, and it doesn’t send notifications to the watch.

The MTG-B2000XMG has Casio’s Multi-Band 6 feature that checks the local time automatically using radio stations around the world and adjusts it if necessary. It’s a helpful feature when traveling, as the time often changes before you even get to the app.

This isn’t a smartwatch, so don’t expect it to rival the Apple Watch, nor is it at the top end of Casio’s Connected watch scale. It doesn’t count steps like some models, or have special features like the GWF-A1000 Frogman’s tide graph and data. The connected feature makes general operation simpler and easier, and you don’t have to learn and remember a complicated sequence of button presses to adjust the world time.

Worth buying?

Like all watches, whether you buy it or not will come down to just how much you like the style. I think it looks great, with a truly unusual bezel finish, the uniqueness we crave when buying a luxury watch, and an eye-catching color scheme. It also has just the right amount of technology inside. You certainly won’t be disappointed with the materials, style, and build quality if you do decide to buy the MTG-B2000XMG.

On the other hand, if you’re willing to spend at least $1,150 on a high-end limited edition G-Shock, it’s hard to ignore the absolutely stunning, sci-fi-inspired GMW-B5000TVA as an alternative — if you can still find one, that is. Also, if you want a smartwatch, this won’t scratch that itch, but if you do end up with both a traditional watch and a smartwatch, I’m an advocate of double-wristing.

The G-Shock MTG-B2000XMG has been announced for the U.S., the U.K., and Asia, and it’ll be released around mid-December. The price has been set at $1,150, or 1,000 British pounds, which puts it at the higher end of G-Shock’s more luxurious models, but not quite at the heights of its top limited-edition models. It’s about $150 more than you’ll pay for a standard MTG-B2000 with a bracelet.

