Caviar just gave Meta’s smart glasses the gold treatment but forgot to make it pretty

Luxury customization brand Caviar has built a reputation for taking mainstream gadgets and wrapping them in gold, diamonds and exotic materials. Its latest project follows that familiar formula, but this time the company has turned its attention to wearable AI. Caviar has unveiled a luxury edition of the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, replacing the standard design with 24-karat gold accents and an alligator leather case while pushing the price to $6,840.

Dubbed the Odyssey, the limited-edition smart glasses arrive at an interesting moment for the category. AI glasses are gradually moving into the mainstream as companies including Meta, Google and Apple continue investing in wearable computing. Yet Caviar isn’t attempting to improve the technology underneath. Instead, it is betting that exclusivity alone is enough to convince wealthy buyers to spend nearly ten times the price of the standard product.

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It’s a strategy Caviar has followed for years with iPhones and Samsung flagships. Now, smart glasses have become its newest canvas.

Same Meta AI, a lot more gold

Underneath the extravagant exterior, the Odyssey remains the same Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. Buyers still get Meta’s camera, microphones, speakers and AI features, but the hardware is wrapped in polished 24-karat gold, including decorative accents along the frame, temples, hinges and even the camera capture button. The package also includes a genuine alligator leather carrying case, reinforcing the product’s luxury positioning.

For buyers looking to save money, Caviar also offers a silver version priced at $6,130. Even that remains dramatically more expensive than Meta’s original smart glasses, making it clear that buyers are paying almost entirely for the materials and exclusivity rather than additional functionality.

Production will also be extremely limited. Caviar says it will manufacture only 24 units, a reference to the 24 books that make up Homer’s Odyssey.

Luxury gadgets are becoming their own product category

Caviar’s latest release says as much about the wearable market as it does about luxury branding. As AI glasses become more recognizable consumer products, companies that traditionally customized smartphones are beginning to see them as status symbols worth personalizing.

Whether that strategy succeeds is another question. Unlike luxury mechanical watches or handcrafted leather goods, smart glasses become technologically outdated within a few years. Paying thousands of dollars for hardware that will inevitably be replaced by a faster, lighter and more capable model isn’t an investment; it’s a statement.

Still, that’s precisely the audience Caviar has always targeted. The Odyssey isn’t designed for buyers comparing specifications or AI capabilities. It’s built for collectors who want their technology to be as much a conversation piece as a functional gadget. And if the company’s history with gold-plated smartphones is any indication, there will almost certainly be buyers willing to pay for exactly that.