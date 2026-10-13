Fitbit Edge gives me more features, but my money’s still on the Fitbit Air

I’ll admit, Google’s new Fitbit Edge looks on par with some of the great fitness bands coming out of China. It takes everything I appreciate about traditional Fitbit trackers and wraps it in a sleek design and better polish. You get a 1.34-inch Hybrid OLED display, built-in GPS, ECG support, and a physical button. Google has even made the battery replaceable, something I genuinely appreciate in an era when most wearables become disposable once their batteries deteriorate.

For $179.99, the Edge seems to be reasonably priced too. However, the more I think about what I’d actually want from a fitness tracker, the more I lean towards Google’s $99.99 Fitbit Air. Believe it or not, the lack of a display is also the Air’s biggest strength.

Why I’d give up the screen

In my line of work, I’m already spending way too much time looking at a screen. Between the phone or laptop I’m reviewing, the last thing I want is to look at another display, especially one on my wrist. This is one of the biggest reasons why the Fitbit Air had me intrigued. It was built for a precise reason, and it fulfils it without needing a tiny panel. There are zero distractions–no temptation to check notifications or fiddle with the watch’s UI.

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The Air is also considerably smaller. The tracker itself weighs just 5.2 grams without its band and measures 8.3mm thick, compared with the Edge’s 17.7 grams and 11.58mm thickness. So, just as its name suggests, it quite literally disappears on your wrist. Despite all of that, both wearables promise up to seven days of battery life. Though enabling the Edge’s always-on display cuts that endurance to just two days. The Air has no such compromise, and its five-minute quick charge provides enough power for another day.

Most of the health tracking I need is already there

Being minimalist is great and all, but I can’t deny the obvious advantages of the bigger Fitbit sibling. The Edge has its hardware advantages, with its onboard GPS offering more accurate route tracking without a phone, while its altimeter measures elevation changes. You also get on-demand ECG readings and real-time workout metrics directly on your wrist.

For dedicated fitness enthusiasts (like everyday runners), those kinds of additions are quite valuable. Even then, the Fitbit Air covers most of the health metrics I’d personally use every day. It continuously monitors heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, skin temperature changes, and sleep. The band also supports irregular heart rhythm notifications, including alerts for possible atrial fibrillation.

Additionally, Google is bringing its improved automatic workout detection to both trackers later this month, expanding recognition to more than 100 activities. Its upcoming Health Guardian features will also support both devices, introducing long-term insights into blood pressure and insulin resistance trends.

Both models also have access to the same Gemini-powered Google Health Coach through Google Health Premium. In other words, spending an additional $80 doesn’t necessarily improve the everyday wellness insights I’d be collecting.

The Fitbit Air is exactly what I want from a wearable

The Edge is undoubtedly the better choice for someone who runs without their phone, needs real-time workout guidance, or values ECG readings. Its replaceable battery also gives it a longevity advantage that the Air cannot match. But I find myself increasingly drawn to wearables that quietly do their jobs, serving a dedicated role, and not trying to be another do-it-all smartwatch.

The Fitbit Air gives me the freedom to wear a traditional watch. So I can avoid unnecessary notifications and review my health data whenever I actually want to. Google has also made the Air considerably more stylish with its newly introduced stainless steel Metal Mesh bands. There’s even a $149.99 bundle that includes the tracker and Champagne Gold band, still $30 cheaper than the standard Edge.

Google has also made the Air considerably more stylish with its newly introduced stainless steel Metal Mesh bands. There’s even a $149.99 bundle that includes the tracker and Champagne Gold band, still $30 cheaper than the standard Edge.