  1. Wearables

Fitbit recalls Ionic smartwatch after several burn reports

Prakhar Khanna
By

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch users need to stop using their devices right now. The company has recalled its Ionic wearable after over 150 reports of the watch’s lithium-ion battery overheating, and 78 reports of burn injuries to the users. It will offer a refund of $299 to the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch users who return the device.

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States and over 50 reports internationally about the Ionic smartwatch’s battery overheating. It is recalling the device as there are two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns out of the 78 total burn injuries report.

According to the advisory issued by Fitbit, customers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches. If you are one of them, you should contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the wearable. The company will issue you a refund of $299 after the receipt of the device. It will also provide you with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

Fitbit Ionic worn on wrist of a person.

The Fitbit Ionic was sold with a polyurethane band attached to the 1.4-inch LCD display. It was sold in slate blue/burnt orange (FB503CPBU), charcoal/smoke gray (FB503GYBK), and blue-gray/silver-gray (FB503WTGY). There was also a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver-gray (FB503WTNV). Fitbit will issue a refund for all of these color variants, so if your color option or model number isn’t mentioned here, you won’t be eligible for a refund or the discount coupon.  However, we advise you to stop using the device, despite the said model number not being on the list.

About 1 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches were sold in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021. While the smartwatch might still be available at some stores, the company has already stopped its production in 2020.

