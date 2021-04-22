Today is a good day to move, according to Garmin, which just announced the launch of the Venu 2 series of GPS smartwatches. There are two options to choose from. the Venu 2S and the Venu 2, both of which are packed with features to help you take full control of your physical health.

The Venu 2 has a battery life up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, although the life span is cut much shorter when it’s in GPS mode — only eight hours for the Venu 2 and seven hours for the Venu 2S. Need a speedy charge? Just 10 minutes will add one full day’s charge to the Garmin Venu 2; a full charge will take around four hours. These trackers monitor a wide range of metrics to give you a clear view of your body, including your Sleep Score, Fitness Age, and much more.

The Garmin Venu 2 can track your location thanks to its built-in GPS, allowing you to stay safe even if you’re out on a long run away from home. It also has more than 25 built-in workout apps including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, and more.

One of the more impressive features is the advanced strength training tracing. At a glance, you can see your personal records are for lifting, and it also demonstrates what muscle groups you worked out while strength training. It can be combined with the new HIIT workouts to track the number of rounds, your work/rest intervals, and more.

It also works as a smartwatch. You’ll receive smart notifications on your wrist so that you never miss a call, text, or social media alert. You can also download up to 650 songs straight to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. You can connect wireless headphones directly to the Garmin Venu 2 to listen to your favorite tunes while you work out without the need for your watch.

You’ll be able to pay through Garmin Pay, too. No need to haul your wallet with you. If you want to personalize your watch, you can find custom watch faces, apps, and widgets through the Garmin Connect IQ store.

If you’re interested in picking up the Garmin Venu 2 for yourself, it’s now available for $400 in a variety of different configurations.

