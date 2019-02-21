Digital Trends
Wearables

Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 Music adds Spotify support for tunes while you tone

Kelly Hodgkins
By

Those who rock a Vivoactive 3 Music fitness watch have an exciting new feature to check out: Spotify integration. Announced in October 2018, Spotify first landed on Garmin’s flagship Fenix 5 Plus series of smartwatches. As part of last year’s announcement, the company confirmed Spotify would also be coming to the company’s other music fitness watches, including the Forerunner 645 Music and the Vivoactive 3 Music. Garmin made good on its promise to Forerunner 645 Music owners, rolling out Spotify support for those watches at the end of October. After a few additional months of development, the Spotify app finally is available for the Vivoactive 3 Music.

Owners can download the Spotify app from the Connect IQ store and sync their Spotify premium accounts in just a few simple steps. Start by opening the Connect IQ store on a mobile phone using the Garmin Connect app. Search for Spotify and download the app to the watch. Once you open the app on your watch, you can enter in your Spotify account credentials using your phone and link the fitness watch to the music streaming service.

The Spotify app only syncs with Spotify premium accounts, which include offline listening as one of their paid features. Spotify premium account holders can download selected playlists, albums, and podcasts to the watch using Wi-Fi, the Spotify app on their watch, and Garmin Connect on the phone. After the initial setup, no phone is required to listen to music. Once some music is synced over to the watch, owners can connect a pair of wireless earbuds and launch the Spotify app on the watch to access their offline racks. Users can control their music with the play, pause, shuffle, skip, and volume controls on their watches.

This music support is the icing on the cake for what was already a great watch, made even better by this new feature. Released in 2018, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music blends serious multisport tracking with lifestyle features such as sleep tracking, music support, and contactless NFC payments via Garmin Pay. To find out more about the Vivoactive 3 Music, read our recent review of the LTE version of Garmin’s popular all-around fitness watch.

Don't Miss

FDA warns about the dangers of anti-aging blood transfusions
vuzix blade smartglasses impressions feat
Wearables

To be blunt, the Vuzix Blade smartglasses just don’t cut it

We tried out the Vuzix Blade to find out if it’s worth shelling out $1,000 for smartglasses. Are these augmented reality, Android-powered glasses really ready for primetime or just an expensive gimmick that no one really needs?
Posted By Simon Hill
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sony wena wrist pro active news watch strap
Wearables

Sony’s weird Wena isn’t a smartwatch, it’s a smart watch strap

Sony's Wena smart watch straps have been around since 2015; but the company has now decided to launch them outside of Japan, starting with the U.K.. The straps convert traditional watch straps into smart watches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Mobile

Smartwatch sales soared in 2018, with Apple leading the charge

The NPD Group, a market research organization, has reported smartwatch sales soared in 2018. Apple is leading the charge, but it's clear there's still room in the market for competitors, as Samsung and Fitbit also did well.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Focals by North
Mobile

North Focals smartglasses discount cuts the price by a massive $400

Canadian startup North is hoping smartglasses will be the next big wearable. After announcing its new Focals smartglasses in late 2018, the company opened product showrooms in Brooklyn and Toronto and has made its first shipment.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
North Focals Review
Wearables

Focals succeed where Google Glass fumbled (but do we really need smartglasses?)

It’s been seven years since Google took the wraps off Google Glass. Now, we’re finally getting a modern-day equivalent we want to wear. North’s Focals combine subtle style with an intuitive interface to craft smartglasses you’ll…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
somnox sleep robot pillow caress
Mobile

These 13 gadgets walk a fine line between ingenious and insane

The annual avalanche of devices and gadgets is astounding, but how many will succeed? A few are destined to spark new trends, while the majority fade deservedly into obscurity. We look at some gadgets on the border of brilliant and bonkers.
Posted By Simon Hill
fitbit versa full review 31
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch right now. So if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

This discounted smartwatch is a cheap Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa alternative

The Amazfit Bip isn't an Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, but at the discounted price of $67, it's a very affordable alternative packed with useful features. With built-in GPS and 30-day battery life, this cheap smartwatch is a great option to…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you're hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
software glitch releases prisoners early prison cell
Emerging Tech

Hong Kong’s vision for a smart prison is a full-blown Orwellian nightmare

Hong Kong wants to bring prisons up to date by introducing new location-tracking wristbands for inmates, and a robot arm whose job is to comb through poop on the lookout for contraband.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
samsung galaxy watch active news running check heartrate women
Wearables

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active can track your blood pressure

Looking for a new fitness buddy? Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit, two new wearables with a raft of fitness-focused features that'll keep you moving and get you down the gym.
Posted By Mark Jansen