The new Garmin Vivosmart 4 can keep tabs on your blood oxygen level

Garmin is staying neck and neck with Fitbit, announcing the revamped Vivosmart 4 shortly after its competitor unveiled the Fitbit Charge 3. The new Vivosmart packs a punch, combining new hardware and software into a thinner and sleeker device. The most notable addition to the Vivosmart line is a pulse oximeter which measures blood oxygen saturation. This sensor first appeared in the Fenix 5X Plus, Garmin’s $849 multi-sport GPS watch.

On the outside, the Vivosmart 4 has a slim and fashionable design that looks great and feels great on your wrist. The soft and smooth wristband is available in a variety of color combinations including a sleek black with slate bezel, a berry with gold bezel, a powder grey with rose gold bezel, and an azure blue with silver bezel. You still can’t change out the band in the Vivosmart 4, but these color combinations help.

Underneath the hood, Garmin made several essential upgrades in the Vivosmart 4. First and foremost is the pulse ox sensor which measures blood-oxygen saturation. Unlike the Fenix 5X which uses pulse ox for high-altitude acclimation, the Vivosmart 4 bundles its pulse ox data into the sleep metrics where it can assist with sleep-related issues like sleep apnea.

Monitoring sleep disturbances is a new area of exploration for fitness manufacturers. Garmin recently rolled out advanced sleep tracking to a handful of its devices and Fitbit just bundled the feature into its new Fitbit Charge 3 tracker.

The new Vivosmart model also includes an updated wrist-based optical heart rate monitor that powers a new metric called body battery. Only available on the Vivosmart 4, body battery provides you with an “energy level” measurement that you can use to best time your workouts. The tracker calculates your energy level based on your resting heart rate, stress level, sleep quality, and recent workouts/activities. The less you do, the higher your energy level will be and the more reserves you will have to crush your next workout.

Similar to its predecessors, the Vivosmart 4 keeps all our favorite fitness and lifestyle features including step counting, advanced sleep tracking, and stress management. The fitness tracker also can control music playback, check the current weather, and receive both incoming smartphone alerts and text messages. Garmin upped the battery life on the device to seven days and included water resistance so you can swim with it.

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 sells for $129 and will be available soon from Garmin’s website as well as other online and in-store retailers.

