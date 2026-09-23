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Garmin’s new feature update has something useful for runners, cyclists, and Venu 4 owners

Select Garmin watches gain fall detection, voice controls, and more flexible workout suggestions.

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Garmin Fenix 8 on a wrist resting on a couch armrest
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Garmin is giving some of its smartwatches and Edge cycling computers a fresh batch of features, and there are a few useful additions in the mix. The latest software update brings fall detection, hands-free voice controls, quicker running workouts, and more.

The rollout covers select devices, including the Fenix 8 series, Forerunner 570 and 970, Venu 4, Vivoactive 6, and compatible Edge cycling computers. The update has already started rolling out through Garmin Connect and Garmin Express.

The Venu 4 gets a more useful safety feature

Fall detection is probably the most notable addition, although it is limited to the Venu 4 for now. If the watch detects a hard fall, it can send a message containing the user’s live location to preset assistance contacts. Users can also keep the feature active throughout the day or restrict it to selected activities.

Garmin Watch Feature Update
Garmin

Garmin watches already have Incident Detection, but it works a little differently. The existing feature looks for a drastic change in movement while recording supported GPS activities. If something goes wrong, the watch can alert emergency contacts with the user’s name and GPS location after a 30-second warning. A paired phone with network access is required on supported models.

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Hands-free controls are joining compatible watches as well. Saying “Okay, Garmin” can start an activity, set a timer, or turn on the flashlight, while “phone assistant” passes the request to the assistant on a paired smartphone.

Runner wearing a Garmin Watch Update
Garmin

Runners get more control over their workouts

Garmin is also making it easier to squeeze a run into a busy day. Users can enter how much time they have and the intensity they want, and the watch can suggest a workout based on those choices and their fitness level.

Garmin Run Coach is getting run/walk workouts and lower-volume training plans too, while Indoor XC Ski joins the list of supported activity profiles. Compatible Edge cycling computers get an updated Enduro profile that can automatically switch between climbing and descending modes during a ride.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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