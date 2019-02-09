Share

Job listings posted on the Google Careers website may be hinting that the long-rumored Pixel Watch is finally on the way.

There were rumors last year that Google will launch the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Unfortunately for users looking forward to a Google-made smartwatch, that did not happen, as it was confirmed that Google would not be rolling out the Pixel Watch in 2018.

With the new year comes new hope for the Pixel Watch, and two job listings spotted by Android Police may mean that Google is getting serious about launching its own smartwatch.

The first listing is for Vice President of Hardware Engineering for Wearables. The description says the person who will fill the role will work with senior leadership for Google hardware, and will oversee the design and development of Google’s wearable devices.

The second listing is for Wearables Design Manager for Consumer Hardware, who will lead and contribute to efforts in the definition and evolution of “what it means to hold ‘Google in your hand’.”

The only wearable product by Google so far is the Pixel Buds, which has so far not been successful in challenging Apple’s AirPods. It is extremely unlikely that Google will hire a VP for Wearables with just the Pixel Buds in the category, so the listings are being considered as hints that the Pixel Watch may be coming soon.

Google also recently purchased smartwatch technology from The Fossil Group, which owns and partners with brands like Misfit, Fossil, and Kate Spade to create smartwatches and other accessories. The company paid $40 million for the acquisition, but it remains unclear what kind of technology was involved in the transaction.

The Pixel Watch will be powered by Wear OS, formerly named Android Wear, with the name change made to remove the confusion that the smartwatches will need to be connected to Android smartphones. The branding change also brought with it Google Assistant support for the wearable operating system.

Wear OS has been dealing with several issues, including lag and stutter, as well as the lack of interest from third-party app makers. If the Pixel Watch is really on the way, whoever is hired as Google’s VP for Wearables will have the tough job of creating a device that will jump-start Wear OS.