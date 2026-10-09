Google just teased its most interesting Fitbit in years, and it’s merely days away

Google has just released a cryptic teaser for its next wearable device. “Get an Edge on your health,” says the X post by the company’s health division. In case you haven’t been following the news or the rumor mill, the device in question appears to be the upcoming Fitbit Edge, a fitness band with a screen. Over the past couple of weeks, the device has appeared in leaks showing it from all angles.

Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26 pic.twitter.com/1zRU0eoAS7 — Google Health (@googlehealth) October 9, 2026

Purported renders of the device that have surfaced on the Internet recently show a design that is reminiscent of the Pixel Watch. The only major difference is that the sensing and display module is elliptical in shape. It’s apparently going to replace the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa in Google’s portfolio, while, on the software side, it is expected to run what rumors claim to be Fitbit OS.

Fitbit Edge looks set to bring serious health tracking

Aside from the screen, the most notable element of the device is going to be ECG support, as per leaked reports. ECG, short for electrocardiogram, is currently one of the most advanced heart-related sensing capabilities that you can find on a smartwatch. Coming to the hardware specs, leaks suggest that the Fitbit Edge will come equipped with a 1.3-inch OLED display. We are also hearing murmurs about GPS being part of the package.

Pricing could keep it below a full smartwatch

On the build and durability side, the device is reportedly going to offer 5 ATM water resistance, which is fairly standard for other products in the segment. Compared to the screenless Fitbit Air, the Edge model is apparently going to be a tad more expensive. As per the latest leaks, the device is going to cost around £159 in the UK. And €179 in the rest of the EU bloc. That roughly translates to a price of around $180 for shoppers in the US.