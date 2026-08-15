Google may have accidentally leaked a new fitness tracker with a display

Google may have accidentally revealed a fitness tracker that it has not announced yet. New Pixel 11 advertisements appearing on YouTube show a small, screen-equipped wearable that does not appear to be the Pixel Watch 5 or the Fitbit Air, raising questions about whether Google is preparing another fitness device.

The ads were spotted by Reddit users over the past day and appear to promote the refreshed Pixel lineup. One advertisement shows Pixel 11 phones alongside a Pixel Watch 5, while another features several Google devices in matching green colors. Both ads also include the mystery tracker. Multiple advertisements showing the same device have been spotted, with at least two users reportedly seeing it.

A mysterious tracker appears alongside Pixel 11 devices

The wearable resembles the small pebble-shaped design of the Fitbit Air, but its screen makes the comparison difficult. The device also appears closer in overall shape to a Fitbit Charge tracker, although there is currently no evidence confirming what it is, according to a report by 9To5Google.

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The appearance is particularly interesting because the tracker does not seem to be a Pixel Watch. Its smaller body and narrow display suggest Google could be exploring a different form factor for fitness tracking, potentially sitting somewhere between a screenless tracker and a full smartwatch.

There is no concrete evidence yet that Google is preparing a new Fitbit Charge model. The current Fitbit Air is a screenless tracker, while the Fitbit brand has increasingly focused on hardware since Google shifted its software efforts toward Google Health. Existing Fitbit devices remain available, however, leaving room for Google to introduce another screen-equipped tracker if it chooses to do so.

The advertising mistake could therefore be significant, but it could also be exactly that: a mistake. The source notes that the same unidentified device appeared in multiple advertisements, making an accidental rendering or isolated test asset less likely, although its existence and purpose remain unconfirmed.

Google has given itself another mystery to solve

A new tracker would make sense within Google’s broader push to connect Pixel phones, watches and health products. A smaller wearable could appeal to people who want basic fitness and health tracking without wearing a full smartwatch, while a screen would provide more information at a glance than the Fitbit Air can offer.

The biggest question is whether Google intends to sell the device at all. There has been no official announcement, product name, pricing, or launch date, and the available advertisements do not establish any of those details.

For now, the mystery tracker remains exactly that. Google could clarify its identity, or the company could simply remove the ads and leave everyone wondering why a seemingly unannounced Fitbit-style device was sitting beside the Pixel 11 lineup in the first place.