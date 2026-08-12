 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 didn’t just get a new color, but a couple of other improvements as well

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 get a new color, Dynamic ANC, Gemini audio control, and Pixel Watch sleep sync.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lighting, Electronics, Speaker
Google

Every hardware event has that one announcement that isn’t exactly a breakthrough, but rather a rehash of an existing product or service. As far as Google’s latest launch is concerned, that product is the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a new finish.

Alongside a stacked lineup of phones and gadgets, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 quietly picked up a fifth color option today, and it’s easily the most seasonally appropriate one yet.

Sphere, Electronics, Speaker
Google

What new features do the Pixel Buds Pro 2 get?

Called Olive, the shade follows the same two-tone playbook Google has used since the Buds Pro 2 debuted. A colored earbud cap up top with Google’s ‘G’ logo,  paired with a black lower body and stem. The charging case stays plain white on the outside and black on the inside. 

Recommended Videos

The new colorway joins Porcelain, Peony, Hazel, and last year’s Moonstone, leaning toward muted and earthy tones rather than anything bright or vibrant. The earbuds themselves aren’t getting a hardware refresh, but Google is using the moment to push out a few software upgrades too.

For instance, a new Dynamic ANC feature adjusts noise cancellation on the fly if your earbud seal shifts, so a loose fit doesn’t tank your noise cancellation mid-listen. Silent Seal and battery life carry over as is. The buds also let you tweak settings like bass level just by saying “Hey Google, turn up the bass” via Gemini.

And if you own a Pixel Watch, a new sleep sync feature detects when you’ve dozed off and automatically pauses your music, disables touch controls, and silences notifications so you can actually stay asleep.

Sphere, Jar, Bowl
Google

What else did Google announce today?

The new Olive finish matches the new Olive Pixel 11 Pro variant. So, anyone picking up the Olive Pixel 11 Pro has a pair of earbuds to match. 

Apart from the earbuds, Google unveiled the Pixel 11 lineup in full, four phones running a new Tensor G6 chip, alongside the Pixel Watch 5, which adds a Health Guardian suite capable of flagging Blood Pressure and Insulin Resistance Trends starting in September. 

The company also jumped into the personal item tracking market with the Pixel Tag. It’s a notably thin tracker built around a new Bluetooth ranging trick called Channel Sounding. 

This is not the first time that Google has color-matched its earbuds with a Pixel phone. Moonstone did the same for the Pixel 10 Pro, and Berry did it for the Pixel 10a.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Everything announced at Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 lineup, Pixel Watch 5, and Pixel Tag
From new cameras on the Pixel 11 phones, the “HiLight” feature on the Pro models, to offline Gemini on Pixel Watch 5, here’s everything Google announced today.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

Before the Made by Google event even went live, Google disclosed everything about its new hardware lineup: four new Pixel 11 phones, the Pixel Watch 5, its first-ever tracker, refreshed Pixel Buds Pro 2, and a range of new Gemini-powered software features.

The good news is that everything announced today is available for pre-order and will hit stores on August 20, 2026. Prices have also increased across the lineup. Without any further ado, here’s everything Google announced today.

Read more
The Pixel Watch 5 looks familiar, but it can now keep tabs on your blood pressure and insulin resistance
The Pixel Watch 5 bets its whole pitch on sensors smart enough to flag your blood pressure and metabolic trends.
Electronics, Wood, Headphones

It’s that day of the year again. Google has announced its latest set of hardware, including the new Pixel 11 lineup, and, alongside the Gemini-infused smartphones, a new smartwatch that will remain on the shelves for the rest of 2026 and the first half of 2027. 

Introducing the Google Pixel Watch 5, featuring a familiar round face, a snappier chip, and two health monitoring features that might be enough to sell potential buyers on the device: Blood Pressure Trends and Insulin Resistance Trends (or metabolic health).

Read more
Datamaxxing is the latest AI trend, and for once, it could be good for your health goals
Feeding fitness data to AI can turn unexplained health metrics into useful conversations, but trusting it as a doctor is another matter
Woman exercises with her Apple Watch and Dexcom G7.

Datamaxxing sounds like the sort of wellness trend that would involve a spreadsheet, three supplements, and far too much free time. The basic idea is much more sensible. People are feeding data from their wearables into AI chatbots and asking them to explain what all those numbers actually mean. The Wall Street Journal recently documented several people building systems around exactly that idea.

There’s a genuine gap for AI to fill here. A 2026 Nature Communications study found that wearables are good at producing summaries, but much less useful when people want personalized answers about their own data. An AI agent built by the researchers reached 84% accuracy on objective numerical questions.

Read more