Google has been rumored to be working on a smartwatch, called the Google Pixel Watch, for years now. After rumors suggested the device would finally be released at Google’s hardware event last year, many were left disappointed when it didn’t materialize. Now, fresh rumors suggest that the watch could finally be released alongside the Google Pixel 4 at the company’s hardware event scheduled for Tuesday, October 15.

The rumors come from Nikkei Asian Review, which cites an unidentified source close to the matter. Nikkei has been able to accurately predict hardware releases in the past. The outlet also said that Google would launch a 5G variant of the Pixel 4, along with a new notebook.

While the report doesn’t mention the Pixel Watch name, Google’s hardware line has been tied to the Pixel name for four years now — so it would be a little strange to see a new smartwatch that doesn’t bear the branding.

Plenty of rumors have emerged over the past few years hinting at what the Pixel Watch could end up looking like. It’s highly likely that the device will run the Google Wear OS operating system, although some rumors indicate the device could be a hybrid watch. Google acquired a new hybrid watch technology and 20 engineers from Fossil for $40 million earlier this year, and it’s possible that tech could end up being a part of the Pixel Watch. Some reports have suggested that the acquisition was more about the engineering talent than the actual tech — and it would be a little strange to see Google release a smartwatch that doesn’t feature the company’s own smartwatch operating system. The new watch would also give Google a chance to show off Wear OS the way it was meant to be implemented, like the Pixel phone did for Android before it.

Hopefully, the device will also feature decent fitness-tracking tech, which would put it in competition with the Apple Watch. Companies have been increasingly focusing on health and fitness for their smartwatches over the past few years.

We’ll be covering the event next week, so check back on Tuesday to see details about what Google announces at its annual hardware event.

