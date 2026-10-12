Google unveils Fitbit Edge with ECG, GPS, and a replaceable battery for good measure

Just a few days after teasing the Fitbit Edge, Google has made it official. The new tracker is essentially a middle ground between the screenless Fitbit Air and a full Pixel Watch, and Google is packing a lot into it.

The Fitbit Edge costs $179.99 and is available for pre-order now. It goes on sale October 27 and comes in Obsidian, Fog, Olive, and Canyon finishes. Google is also selling a Stephen Curry Special Edition for $219.99.

The screen is only part of the upgrade

Fitbit Edge uses a Hybrid OLED panel, which Google claims is the largest and brightest display it has put on a fitness tracker. It offers 46% more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers. The case measures 11.5mm thick and is made from recycled aluminum. The tracker has a physical side button and a new tile-based interface for heart rate, sleep, cycle tracking, workouts, weather, and other stats. Google Maps, media controls, and call and message notifications are also supported.

On the health tracking side, the Fitbit Edge includes ECG, continuous heart-rate monitoring, skin temperature sensing, HRV tracking, and sleep analysis. The device also supports Health Guardian features and can track changes such as blood pressure and insulin resistance trends in the background. There is built-in GPS too, which Google claims is up to 40% more accurate than previous generations. More than 50 workout modes can be started manually, while automatic activity tracking can recognize up to 100 different workouts.

Seven-day battery life keeps it firmly in Fitbit territory

Google says the Fitbit Edge can last up to seven days on a single charge, while a five-minute top-up on the magnetic charger can provide enough power for a full day. The tracker is water-resistant to 50 meters and, interestingly, is also Google’s first repairable Fitbit tracker. Its modular internal design includes a replaceable battery, which should help extend its usable life.