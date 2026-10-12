 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Google unveils Fitbit Edge with ECG, GPS, and a replaceable battery for good measure

The Fitbit Edge adds a proper display, deeper health tracking, and built-in GPS without giving up week-long battery life.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Fitbit Edge launched
Google

Just a few days after teasing the Fitbit Edge, Google has made it official. The new tracker is essentially a middle ground between the screenless Fitbit Air and a full Pixel Watch, and Google is packing a lot into it.

The Fitbit Edge costs $179.99 and is available for pre-order now. It goes on sale October 27 and comes in Obsidian, Fog, Olive, and Canyon finishes. Google is also selling a Stephen Curry Special Edition for $219.99.

The screen is only part of the upgrade

Fitbit Edge uses a Hybrid OLED panel, which Google claims is the largest and brightest display it has put on a fitness tracker. It offers 46% more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers. The case measures 11.5mm thick and is made from recycled aluminum. The tracker has a physical side button and a new tile-based interface for heart rate, sleep, cycle tracking, workouts, weather, and other stats. Google Maps, media controls, and call and message notifications are also supported.

Google Fitbit Air, Fitbit Edge and Pixel Watch
Google

On the health tracking side, the Fitbit Edge includes ECG, continuous heart-rate monitoring, skin temperature sensing, HRV tracking, and sleep analysis. The device also supports Health Guardian features and can track changes such as blood pressure and insulin resistance trends in the background. There is built-in GPS too, which Google claims is up to 40% more accurate than previous generations. More than 50 workout modes can be started manually, while automatic activity tracking can recognize up to 100 different workouts.

Google Fitbit Edge charging on a table
Google

Seven-day battery life keeps it firmly in Fitbit territory

Google says the Fitbit Edge can last up to seven days on a single charge, while a five-minute top-up on the magnetic charger can provide enough power for a full day. The tracker is water-resistant to 50 meters and, interestingly, is also Google’s first repairable Fitbit tracker. Its modular internal design includes a replaceable battery, which should help extend its usable life.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Google just teased its most interesting Fitbit in years, and it’s merely days away
Google’s next fitness band, the Fitbit Edge, is set to arrive on October 12 with ECG, GPS, and an OLED display
Google Fitbit Edge

Google has just released a cryptic teaser for its next wearable device. “Get an Edge on your health,” says the X post by the company's health division. In case you haven't been following the news or the rumor mill, the device in question appears to be the upcoming Fitbit Edge, a fitness band with a screen. Over the past couple of weeks, the device has appeared in leaks showing it from all angles. 

https://twitter.com/googlehealth/status/2108590030050541579?s=46

Read more
A new sweat-sensing smartwatch could help workers stay hydrated in the heat
The watch tracked electrolyte levels for nearly three hours, showing promise for real-time hydration monitoring.
man wearing a smartwatch

If you have ever worked outside on a hot day, you know how much you sweat. In 2023, Associate Professor Isao Shitanda and his team at Tokyo University of Science built a chloride sensor that could be heat-pressed onto T-shirts and wristbands. Their latest device, detailed in a study published online in ACS Omega, is a wristwatch that measures sodium and potassium in sweat in real time.

Why is reading sweat harder than it sounds?

Read more
Natura’s new smart ring combines health tracking with the ability to control multiple AI agents
This $99 smart ring wants to make AI agents part of your everyday life.
natura-interface-smart-ring-lifestyle

What if your smart ring could do more than count your steps? Natura's new $99 Interface ring tracks your health while also letting you command AI agents like Claude and ChatGPT with a finger press. It also tracks heart rate, HRV, sleep, activity, steps, and skin temperature (via TechCrunch).

What can Natura's smart ring do for you?

Read more