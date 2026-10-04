Google’s new Fitbit is coming for the space between a fitness band and a smartwatch

Google could be preparing a new fitness tracker that fills the gap between the screen-free Fitbit Air and the more capable Pixel Watch 5. Exclusive images obtained by Android Headlines reportedly show the Fitbit Edge, a screen-equipped fitness band that could effectively become the successor to the Fitbit Charge lineup.

Google has not released a new Fitbit Charge since 2023, leaving the future of the popular fitness-band series uncertain. The Fitbit Edge could now be Google’s answer, bringing a small display and useful smart features while keeping the focus firmly on fitness rather than turning the wrist into another smartphone.

A Fitbit Charge successor with a screen

The leaked images show an elongated fitness band with a small display, physical buttons on either side, and sensors on the rear. The design sits somewhere between the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5, with a slimmer band-style form factor rather than a traditional smartwatch shape. The rear also appears to have a different sensor arrangement from the Pixel Watch 5, potentially allowing the Edge to track more health and fitness metrics.

The Fitbit Edge is expected to offer notifications, precise GPS, an altimeter for elevation tracking, and automatic activity recognition. It will also reportedly support a limited selection of apps, including Google Maps, YouTube Music and Find My Phone.

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Battery life could be one of its biggest advantages. The tracker is expected to last up to seven days, matching the Fitbit Air and significantly outlasting the Pixel Watch 5.

That combination could appeal to people who want fitness tracking and a few smart features without having constant notifications and apps competing for their attention.

The middle ground between Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch

Google appears to be positioning the Edge as the middle option in its wearable lineup. The Fitbit Air offers a simpler, screen-free experience, while the Pixel Watch 5 behaves more like a full smartwatch. The Edge could offer just enough of both worlds without becoming overly complicated.

Another important advantage is compatibility. Like the Fitbit Air, the Edge is expected to work with both Android and iOS, unlike the Pixel Watch 5, which is limited to Android. That could make it a more appealing option for iPhone users who want Google’s fitness ecosystem without buying an Apple Watch.

The leaked images show black, green and orange variants that appear to match Google’s Obsidian, Olive and Canyon colour options for the Pixel 11 Pro series. More band colours could follow.

The Fitbit Edge is expected to launch this month, according to the report, with an estimated price between $149 and $199. Previous Fitbit Charge models ranged from $129 to $179, while the Fitbit Air costs $99, putting the Edge in a potentially interesting middle ground.

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