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HTC VIVE Eagle is ready to fly beyond its home market

The AI smart glasses are now available across North America, Europe and Australia.

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HTC VIVE Eagle Main Featured
HTC

HTC is taking another swing at making AI glasses feel like something people might actually want to wear. The company has announced that its VIVE Eagle smart glasses are now available to order across North America, Europe and Australia, expanding availability beyond the markets where the glasses initially launched. Starting at $499 in the US, £429 in the UK and €469 in Europe, the VIVE Eagle combines a familiar pair of frames with a camera, open-ear speakers and a handful of AI tricks.

The VIVE Eagle is doing quite a lot for a pair of glasses

The wider rollout comes at an interesting time for smart glasses, with companies increasingly trying to make AI something that sits quietly on the face rather than demanding another screen. HTC’s approach is pretty straightforward: make the glasses look like, well, glasses, then let the technology do its thing in the background. There are Square and Pantos frame designs, multiple colours and finishes, plus ZEISS lens options.

VIVE Eagle is now available to order in North America, Europe and Australia.

Square or pantos frames. A range of colours. Transparent finishes. Premium ZEISS lens options. Choose the look, lenses and AI that work for you.

Capture stabilised 3K video hands-free, listen through… pic.twitter.com/fZbwX7snbq

— HTC (@htc) September 17, 2026

The hardware includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera for photos and stabilised 3K video, while directional open-ear speakers handle music, calls and AI responses without sealing off the ears. The glasses work with VIVE AI, which can tap into Google Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allowing users to ask questions, take notes, translate what they see, and interact with AI without reaching for a phone. HTC also supports photo-based and live translation features, making the camera more useful than simply being a tiny action camera stuck to the side of the face.

A man wearing the HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses
HTC

Privacy is another big part of the pitch. A visible LED indicates when the camera is recording, while HTC says photos and videos are stored locally and protected with encryption. The glasses weigh roughly 49 grams with lenses, carry an IP54 rating, and offer up to 4.5 hours of continuous music playback. A 10-minute magnetic charge can get the battery from 1 to 50 percent, which should help when the glasses inevitably run low at the least convenient moment.

A woman wearing the HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses
HTC

The bigger idea behind VIVE Eagle is arguably more interesting than any individual feature. HTC isn’t trying to turn the glasses into another phone strapped to a face. Instead, they’re designed to handle small, useful tasks while keeping the user’s hands and attention free. Take a photo, translate something, ask a question, listen to music, or take a call, all without pulling out a phone. Whether that is enough to make AI glasses a genuinely everyday gadget remains to be seen, but with VIVE Eagle now reaching more markets, HTC is at least giving the idea a much bigger runway.

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Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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