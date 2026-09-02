Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro First Impressions: Big watch, bigger battery, surprisingly little fuss

Huawei’s Watch GT line has always lived somewhere between a traditional smartwatch and a fitness tracker. With the Watch GT 7 Pro, however, Huawei seems to have made a choice: less dress watch, more adventure companion.

I’ve been wearing the GT 7 Pro for a handful of days, putting it through workouts, cycling rides, sleep tracking, and plenty of ordinary day-to-day use. My early takeaway is that this is a watch that knows exactly what it wants to be. It isn’t trying to win a feature-for-feature battle with an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch. Instead, it is leaning hard into sports, outdoor tracking, premium materials, and, perhaps most impressively, battery life.

It looks like it wants to go outside

The GT 7 Pro’s biggest visual change is its attitude. Huawei has moved away from the relatively conservative, dress-watch aesthetic of earlier models and given this one a much more aggressive, athletic personality. The sculpted lines make it look ready for a cycling jersey rather than a business suit, although I suspect some traditional-watch enthusiasts may take a little longer to warm to it.

The 46mm case feels like a sensible middle ground. It gives you plenty of screen without becoming quite as cumbersome as some of the enormous smartwatches out there. And that screen is particularly impressive outdoors, with a claimed 3,000-nit peak brightness that makes plenty of sense given how much emphasis Huawei is putting on outdoor sports.

I also like the color choices. Green is the standout for me, sitting in that sweet spot between distinctive and tasteful. Yellow is unapologetically loud and feels perfect for high-visibility outdoor activities, while black is the obvious choice if you prefer your smartwatch to quietly disappear into the background.

A tiny strap change that makes a big difference

The new EasyCross strap is another example of Huawei paying attention to the small stuff. Instead of having the excess strap tail hanging around outside the buckle, it tucks underneath, leaving a much cleaner finish around the wrist.

More importantly, it stays snug when you’re actually moving. The tapered design sits flush against the wrist and is less likely to snag on clothing during exercise. It sounds like a minor ergonomic tweak, but after a few workouts, those are exactly the sorts of details you start appreciating.

This is where the GT 7 Pro comes alive

The GT 7 Pro feels most at home when you’re exercising. During my cycling testing, automatic workout detection kicked in seamlessly, while GPS route tracking, real-time speed, heart-rate monitoring and trace-back navigation all performed impressively.

And Huawei isn’t just throwing 110-plus workout modes at you for the sake of a big number. There are dedicated experiences for activities such as skiing, cycling and golf, with the Pro getting particularly advanced golf features including plays-like distance, automatic shot-distance detection and an auto-rotating green view. There’s even room for third-party sports apps, so the watch can go beyond Huawei’s own workout ecosystem.

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The outdoor credentials aren’t just software-deep, either. The GT 7 Pro carries IP69 protection and supports freediving down to 40 meters, alongside its skiing and golf features. That makes the Pro’s rugged positioning feel considerably more convincing than simply giving it a few extra workout modes.

A bigger plot twist is the battery life. In my initial testing stretch itself, I started at 61% battery and subjected it to a morning gym session, multiple cycling trips, continuous health monitoring, and overnight sleep tracking. The next day, I was sitting at 53%. That’s just an 8% drop after throwing a frankly unreasonable amount of tracking at it. Huawei rates the Pro for up to 12 days of typical use and 21 days with lighter usage, with up to 51 hours in outdoor sports mode. My early results certainly make those endurance claims feel believable, although I’ll need considerably more time before making any final battery verdict.

A flagship with a very specific idea

Probably my biggest takeaway from the GT 7 Pro so far is that Huawei isn’t really trying to make another Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch. Those watches want to do a little bit of everything, while the GT 7 Pro seems perfectly happy knowing its strengths: sports, the outdoors, health tracking, and battery life that simply refuses to get involved in the charging conversation. And honestly, I like that confidence.

I’m still not ready to hand it a final verdict, though. These are just my early impressions, and I’ve got plenty more workouts, health tracking, battery testing, and everyday smartwatch use to throw at it before I make up my mind. Stay tuned to Digital Trends for the full, in-depth review.