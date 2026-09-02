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Huawei’s new Watch D3 brings medical-grade blood pressure monitoring to your wrist

The Watch D3 uses an airbag built into the strap to take accurate blood pressure readings, while most mainstream smartwatches still rely on optical sensors to offer an estimate.

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Person looking at blood pressure readings on a Huawei Watch D3
Huawei

Most mainstream wearables still guess at your blood pressure, either estimating it from an optical sensor or asking for periodic calibration against a real cuff. Huawei is taking a more reliable, hardware-backed approach with its new Watch D3. First previewed at ESC Congress in Munich earlier this week, the smartwatch is now official, and it delivers medical-grade blood pressure monitoring right from your wrist.

How Huawei’s Watch D3 reads blood pressure

Most smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 9, rely on an optical PPG sensor to estimate blood pressure. The Watch D3 skips the guesswork and uses a mechanical airbag built into the strap to apply pressure against your wrist, mimicking traditional blood pressure monitoring devices with an inflatable cuff. A high-precision sensor reads that pressure, which is processed using an adaptive measurement algorithm to deliver an accurate reading instead of an estimate.

Huawei Watch D3 on a person's hand
Huawei

No other mainstream smartwatch takes that approach. The Pixel Watch 5 analyzes data captured by its PPG sensor using AI to deliver a monthly Blood Pressure Trends report instead of a live reading, and Google is upfront that the feature is meant for general wellness and shouldn’t be considered a clinical measurement. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 9 follows the same approach, but does one better and produces a blood pressure reading. However, its accuracy depends on monthly calibration against a real blood pressure monitor. The Watch D3 neither requires a month-long wait nor calibration, and promises to deliver a medical-grade reading as soon as you strap it on.

Huawei Watch D3 ABPM feature
Huawei

The watch also offers Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), which can track your blood pressure continuously through the day and at night. It follows medical guidelines and takes readings every 15 to 30 minutes, with at least 20 during the day and 7 overnight. To avoid waking you up, the airbag inflates automatically and more quietly while you sleep. There’s also a mode built for blood pressure monitoring before and after workouts, since blood pressure can spike during exercise. Huawei says all of this has earned a CE marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), qualifying the D3 as a genuine multi-scenario blood pressure monitoring device.

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Huawei isn’t the first company to take this approach to blood pressure monitoring. Omron’s HeartGuide got there first in 2019, using the same basic cuff method to become the first FDA-cleared blood pressure smartwatch. However, it’s noticeably bulkier and doesn’t offer continuous monitoring like the D3.

More than just blood pressure tracking

Along with medical-grade blood pressure monitoring, the Watch D3 offers a Health Glance feature, which puts together a report covering up to 11 health indicators, including heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen, in about 60 seconds. A Health Insights feature offers long-term trends based on your health data to help you spot patterns over time, while a Health Community feature lets you view a family member’s Health Glance, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen data in one place and can send a real-time alert if something looks off.

Huawei Watch D3 health community feature
Huawei

Every Watch D3 comes with Huawei MultiPass, which bundles a Huawei Health+ membership with up to 90 days of free access to fitness and wellness apps, including Komoot, Headspace, Naviki, FIIT, and Kotcha.

Design, pricing, and availability

Despite all that medical-grade hardware, the Huawei Watch D3 stays fairly light on the wrist. The case is just 11.3mm thick and weighs 40 grams. It’s paired with a 25.5mm airbag strap that Huawei says keeps pressure off your wrist, even when used overnight. The watch comes in three finishes, Black, White, and Mocha Gold, and looks more like a regular smartwatch than clinical hardware.

Huawei Watch D3 in all colorways on white background
Huawei

The Watch D3 will go on sale September 23 in the UK, starting at £399.99 (~$540). It will be available through Huawei Store, Amazon, and select retail partners. Huawei has yet to share pricing and availability for other regions. Huawei says every purchase will include a Worry-Free Care package covering the display, battery, back cover, airbag replacement, and liquid damage for two years. UK buyers will also get 10 months of Bupa Well+ health services worth £200, and those who order through the Huawei Store before November 3 will get a free Huawei Scale 3 plus reward points, while Amazon buyers will get a £30 discount coupon.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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