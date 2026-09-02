Huawei’s premium smartwatch lineup just got a lot more luxurious with an all-ceramic design and 18K gold accents

Huawei announced a massive wave of hardware today, introducing significant upgrades across its wearable portfolio. In addition to the health-focused Watch D3, which offers medical-grade blood pressure monitoring, the company unveiled the premium Watch 6 series, the outdoor-focused Watch GT 7 series, and a pair of budget-friendly ANC earbuds.

The Huawei Watch 6 series redefines what a premium smartwatch looks like

Taking center stage in today’s announcement is the Huawei Watch 6 series. Positioned as Huawei’s mainstream flagship smartwatch, the lineup starts at £399.99 (~$540) for the standard Watch 6 and scales up to £599.99 (~$809) for the top-end Watch 6 Pro.

The standard Watch 6 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with the 42mm model measuring just 10.2mm thick and weighing 38g, making it the lightest entry in the lineup to date. It features a new Arcglow design aesthetic and an EasyCross strap system built for improved breathability.

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If you want top-tier materials, the Watch 6 Pro steps things up. Alongside a 46mm Space Edition featuring a black ceramic bezel and gold accents, Huawei has launched its first-ever all-ceramic watch, a 43mm Ceramic Edition crafted with a nano-tech Ceramic case, matching ceramic straps, and 18K gold accents.

On the functional side, the Watch 6 series introduces new wrist rotation gestures that let you navigate menus single-handedly, along with eSIM support. Health features get a major boost as well via the upgraded X-Tap sensor array, expanding Health Glance to 11 total metrics spanning cardiovascular, endocrine, and respiratory tracking.

Huawei Watch GT 7 series is built for endurance and winter sports

For those who spend more time on trails than in office chairs, the new Watch GT 7 series brings rugged durability and specialized tracking. It starts at £279.99 (~$377) for the base model and goes up to £379.99 (~$512) for the GT 7 Pro. The Pro model features a scratch-resistant nano-tech ceramic bezel paired with a titanium alloy frame, and the 46mm variant boasts up to 21 days of battery life.

The biggest addition to the GT 7 lineup is a suite of indoor and outdoor snow sports models. The watch can automatically track skiing or snowboarding elevation, distance, and posture without needing an active GPS lock, and it can even filter out rest times on ski lifts. For outdoor runs, it can map over 3,000 ski resorts worldwide and track technical metrics like turn radius, turn counts, and centrifugal G-Force during sharp curves. Cyclists also get new features like Climb Panning, real-time gradient broadcasts, and haptic sharp turn alerts.

Huawei FreeBuds Neo bring affordable adaptive ANC and seamless watch integration

Rounding out the lineup are the FreeBuds Neo, Huawei’s latest true wireless earbuds priced at £119.99 (~$160). The earbuds feature a Light Mini Stem design, weigh just 4.8g per earbud, and promise all-day comfort with an ergonomic, pressure-relieving fit.

Despite the accessible price tag, the earbuds pack dynamic adaptive noise cancellation capable of cutting up to 30dB of ambient noise. The FreeBuds Neo support wideband audio reproduction via a new Turbo driver unit, device-agnostic spatial audio, and high-res lossless audio transmission on supported Huawei devices. The earbuds integrate seamlessly with Huawei’s smartwatch ecosystem, letting users toggle ANC modes, adjust sound profiles, or track misplaced earbuds using the Audio Connect app on a supported Huawei watch.

Availability and launch offers

If you’re planning to pick up any of the wearables announced today, here is a quick breakdown of availability and launch discounts: