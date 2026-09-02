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Huawei’s premium smartwatch lineup just got a lot more luxurious with an all-ceramic design and 18K gold accents

Huawei expanded its wearable lineup today with the high-end Watch 6 series, the feature-packed Watch GT 7 series, and a new pair of affordable ANC earbuds.

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Huawei Watch 6 series black and gold
Huawei

Huawei announced a massive wave of hardware today, introducing significant upgrades across its wearable portfolio. In addition to the health-focused Watch D3, which offers medical-grade blood pressure monitoring, the company unveiled the premium Watch 6 series, the outdoor-focused Watch GT 7 series, and a pair of budget-friendly ANC earbuds.

The Huawei Watch 6 series redefines what a premium smartwatch looks like

Taking center stage in today’s announcement is the Huawei Watch 6 series. Positioned as Huawei’s mainstream flagship smartwatch, the lineup starts at £399.99 (~$540) for the standard Watch 6 and scales up to £599.99 (~$809) for the top-end Watch 6 Pro.

Huawei Watch 6 series white
Huawei

The standard Watch 6 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with the 42mm model measuring just 10.2mm thick and weighing 38g, making it the lightest entry in the lineup to date. It features a new Arcglow design aesthetic and an EasyCross strap system built for improved breathability.

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If you want top-tier materials, the Watch 6 Pro steps things up. Alongside a 46mm Space Edition featuring a black ceramic bezel and gold accents, Huawei has launched its first-ever all-ceramic watch, a 43mm Ceramic Edition crafted with a nano-tech Ceramic case, matching ceramic straps, and 18K gold accents.

Huawei Watch 6 series all-ceramic and black and gold on white background
Huawei

On the functional side, the Watch 6 series introduces new wrist rotation gestures that let you navigate menus single-handedly, along with eSIM support. Health features get a major boost as well via the upgraded X-Tap sensor array, expanding Health Glance to 11 total metrics spanning cardiovascular, endocrine, and respiratory tracking.

Huawei Watch GT 7 series is built for endurance and winter sports

For those who spend more time on trails than in office chairs, the new Watch GT 7 series brings rugged durability and specialized tracking. It starts at £279.99 (~$377) for the base model and goes up to £379.99 (~$512) for the GT 7 Pro. The Pro model features a scratch-resistant nano-tech ceramic bezel paired with a titanium alloy frame, and the 46mm variant boasts up to 21 days of battery life.

Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro lifestyle image
Huawei

The biggest addition to the GT 7 lineup is a suite of indoor and outdoor snow sports models. The watch can automatically track skiing or snowboarding elevation, distance, and posture without needing an active GPS lock, and it can even filter out rest times on ski lifts. For outdoor runs, it can map over 3,000 ski resorts worldwide and track technical metrics like turn radius, turn counts, and centrifugal G-Force during sharp curves. Cyclists also get new features like Climb Panning, real-time gradient broadcasts, and haptic sharp turn alerts.

Huawei FreeBuds Neo bring affordable adaptive ANC and seamless watch integration

Rounding out the lineup are the FreeBuds Neo, Huawei’s latest true wireless earbuds priced at £119.99 (~$160). The earbuds feature a Light Mini Stem design, weigh just 4.8g per earbud, and promise all-day comfort with an ergonomic, pressure-relieving fit.

Huawei FreeBuds Neo in all colors on white background
Huawei

Despite the accessible price tag, the earbuds pack dynamic adaptive noise cancellation capable of cutting up to 30dB of ambient noise. The FreeBuds Neo support wideband audio reproduction via a new Turbo driver unit, device-agnostic spatial audio, and high-res lossless audio transmission on supported Huawei devices. The earbuds integrate seamlessly with Huawei’s smartwatch ecosystem, letting users toggle ANC modes, adjust sound profiles, or track misplaced earbuds using the Audio Connect app on a supported Huawei watch.

Availability and launch offers

If you’re planning to pick up any of the wearables announced today, here is a quick breakdown of availability and launch discounts:

  • The Huawei Watch GT 7 series goes on sale first, with orders in the UK opening today through Huawei Store, Amazon, Argos, Currys, and select retail partners. Orders placed between September 2 and October 13 will qualify for a £50 discount coupon.
  • The Huawei Watch 6 series will be available in the UK starting September 23 via the Huawei Store and Amazon. Early buyers who order between September 23 and October 26 can save £50 on their purchase.
  • Huawei FreeBuds Neo will launch alongside the Watch 6 series on September 23, and the earbuds will be available through the Huawei Store, Amazon, Argos, Very, and select retailers. Purchases made during the introductory window through October 26 will receive a £20 discount.
Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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