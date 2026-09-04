 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

JLab adds Apple Find My to its tiny ANC earbuds and introduces two new sport earbuds

The IFA 2026 lineup also brings a shimmery Jélle collection, open-ear audio, and new ANC options

By and
Add as a preferred source on Google
JLabs ANC earbuds
JLabs
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

JLab, the maker of value-centric audio products, came to IFA 2026 with a couple of interesting new wearables. The noise-cancelling JBuds Mini, which was originally revealed at CES earlier this year, is finally getting a location-tracking upgrade. The updated true wireless earbuds from JLab now come with Apple Find My support, allowing users to track the charging case if they ever misplace the device.

Gilat claims that the updated JBuds Mini are the only earbuds under the $100 price bracket that offer native “Find My” support. The new model, which comes in a total of four colors, is now available from the brand’s official website, priced at $42.99 in the US. Widely marketed as the world’s smallest ANC earbuds, JLab is also giving them a shimmery makeover with the new Jelle range. The company is also giving a similar treatment to the JBuds Luxe ANC over-ear headphones, which cost $84.99 and come in four Shibali color options.

JLab ANC mini and JBuds Luxe ANC in new Jelle range colors
JLab

Find My isn’t the only upgrade for JLab’s tiny earbuds

These models, which come with a shimmery paint job, are available in five color options at the same price point. The IP55-rated earbuds also support spatial audio, last over seven hours on a single charge, and nearly five and a half hours with noise cancellation enabled. The charging case, on the other hand, adds 25 hours of listening time.

JLab also brought two new workout earbuds to IFA

JLab Go Sport-ANC launched at IFA 2026
JLab

At IFA, the company is also introducing the JBuds Open Sport 2, which offers a semi-in-ear, open-ear hybrid design. The IP55-rated earbuds are claimed to last over 45 hours on a single charge, come equipped with 14.2mm dynamic drivers that promise an elevated bass output courtesy of the SoundBoost tech, and cost $52.99 for buyers in the US market.

Recommended Videos

The final addition to the lineup is the GO Sport ANC, which offers a hook-style design and costs $42.99, with color options to pick from. These IP55-certified earbuds also support Google Fast Pair, come with three sets of gel ear tips to offer the best in-ear fit, and last over 35 hours on a single charge.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Baseus gives a noise-cancelling upgrade to Bowie MC2 earbuds and an iPhone-teasing makeover to charging gear
MC2 NC Clip-on ANC Earbuds

Baseus is expanding beyond its traditional charging accessories with a broader lineup spanning power, audio, and smart security. At IFA 2026 in Berlin, the company showcased its Dark Cherry Collection, MC2 NC Clip-on ANC Earbuds and PrimeSentinel U2 Pro Outdoor 3K Dual Camera, giving consumers several new ways to charge, listen and protect their spaces.

The Dark Cherry collection is particularly aimed at Apple users, taking inspiration from the rumored Dark Cherry color expected for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. The collection includes a compact 100W wall charger, two magnetic power banks, a USB-C cable, and the Dark Cherry edition of the Inspire XC1 open-ear earbuds.

Read more
ODYSS N1 wearable necklace uses AI to track eating behaviour automatically
ODYSS N1

Tracking sleep, steps and workouts has become routine for many wearable users, but food intake remains surprisingly dependent on old-fashioned manual entry. ODYSS wants to close that gap with the ODYSS N1, an AI-powered dietary necklace unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin. The company describes it as a wearable designed to automatically understand eating behaviour, reducing the need for users to record every meal themselves.

An AI necklace that watches how you eat

Read more
SwitchBot’s AI MindClip is ready to ship, and early buyers can grab it for just $100
After previewing the screenless AI note-taker at CES earlier this year, SwitchBot has finally launched the MindClip at IFA 2026 with early bird pricing and six months of free Pro access.
SwitchBot AI MindClip featured

SwitchBot first previewed its screenless AI note-taking wearable, the MindClip, at CES earlier this year, but held back pricing and availability details. Now, the company has officially launched the device at IFA 2026 in Berlin, filling in the missing information around its release date, final specs, and price.

From CES preview to retail shelves

Read more