JLab adds Apple Find My to its tiny ANC earbuds and introduces two new sport earbuds

JLab, the maker of value-centric audio products, came to IFA 2026 with a couple of interesting new wearables. The noise-cancelling JBuds Mini, which was originally revealed at CES earlier this year, is finally getting a location-tracking upgrade. The updated true wireless earbuds from JLab now come with Apple Find My support, allowing users to track the charging case if they ever misplace the device.

Gilat claims that the updated JBuds Mini are the only earbuds under the $100 price bracket that offer native “Find My” support. The new model, which comes in a total of four colors, is now available from the brand’s official website, priced at $42.99 in the US. Widely marketed as the world’s smallest ANC earbuds, JLab is also giving them a shimmery makeover with the new Jelle range. The company is also giving a similar treatment to the JBuds Luxe ANC over-ear headphones, which cost $84.99 and come in four Shibali color options.

Find My isn’t the only upgrade for JLab’s tiny earbuds

These models, which come with a shimmery paint job, are available in five color options at the same price point. The IP55-rated earbuds also support spatial audio, last over seven hours on a single charge, and nearly five and a half hours with noise cancellation enabled. The charging case, on the other hand, adds 25 hours of listening time.

JLab also brought two new workout earbuds to IFA

At IFA, the company is also introducing the JBuds Open Sport 2, which offers a semi-in-ear, open-ear hybrid design. The IP55-rated earbuds are claimed to last over 45 hours on a single charge, come equipped with 14.2mm dynamic drivers that promise an elevated bass output courtesy of the SoundBoost tech, and cost $52.99 for buyers in the US market.

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The final addition to the lineup is the GO Sport ANC, which offers a hook-style design and costs $42.99, with color options to pick from. These IP55-certified earbuds also support Google Fast Pair, come with three sets of gel ear tips to offer the best in-ear fit, and last over 35 hours on a single charge.