 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Kids’ smartwatches are meant to keep children safe, but hackers can turn them into stalking devices

Millions of kids' smartwatches may share the same hackable security flaw.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
kid-wearing-smartwatch
Ron Lach / Pexels

A smartwatch designed to help parents keep tabs on their children turned out to be surprisingly easy to hijack. In a new demonstration, security researchers showed how hackers could secretly monitor someone wearing a GPS-enabled kids’ smartwatch.

They can take photos, listen through its microphone, and even track location without the wearer noticing. These findings, reported by Wired, highlight a much larger problem that goes well beyond a single gadget.

One smartwatch revealed a much bigger security problem

infographic-showing-various-smart-wearbale-devices

Security researchers Vangelis Stykas and Felipe Solferini used a $30 kids’ smartwatch sold online and found they could quietly follow its wearer throughout the day. Even when the GPS signal was glitchy, the watch continued transmitting nearby Wi-Fi information, allowing the researchers to pinpoint the wearer’s location.

Recommended Videos

They also remotely activated the camera to capture photos and listened through the built-in microphone, all without any visible warning on the device. The watch runs on SETracker, a platform built by Shenzhen manufacturer YiQingTeng, which had an authentication flaw that let anyone send commands to any connected device.

What makes the discovery more concerning is that the smartwatch was not unique. It also echoes a pattern seen in other family-facing connected devices, where outsiders gained silent access without the family ever knowing. According to the researchers, dozens of smartwatch brands rely on the same underlying software platforms and backend services.

Kurio Kids
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

How does this affect millions of other kids?

The researchers found vulnerabilities that could let attackers access locations, intercept messages, replace emergency contacts, record audio, and capture photos or videos on supported devices. These issues were privately reported by the researchers months ago. While one company appeared to fix some flaws shortly before their public presentation, others had not responded or remained vulnerable.

After studying more than 70 GPS-enabled devices, they concluded that millions of smartwatches and vehicle trackers are built on just a handful of shared supply chains. That means one security flaw can affect products sold under many different brand names. So parents in two different countries could each buy a differently branded watch and still send their child’s location to the same vulnerable server, without ever knowing it.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
The Pixel 11 is almost here, but I’m more excited about what could come with it
Maroon, Text

It’s August, which means one thing if you follow smartphones even remotely closely: new Pixels are almost here. Google is holding its next Made by Google event on August 12, and this year, we’re expecting another packed lineup of phones. The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are all expected to take the stage. Yes, that’s the same four-phone lineup Google gave us last year, but the interesting part will obviously be what’s changing underneath. Between the usual camera improvements, new hardware, and whatever AI tricks Google has been cooking up, there should be plenty to talk about.

And the phones may only be part of the story. Google is expected to have a few more announcements up its sleeve, making this one of its biggest hardware events of the year. So, if you’re planning to tune in, here’s when the Made by Google event starts, how you can watch it, and everything we expect Google to announce.

Read more
Caviar just gave Meta’s smart glasses the gold treatment but forgot to make it pretty
Meta's Ray-Ban AI glasses just got a $6,840 gold makeover nobody asked for.
Caviar Meta Glasses

Luxury customization brand Caviar has built a reputation for taking mainstream gadgets and wrapping them in gold, diamonds and exotic materials. Its latest project follows that familiar formula, but this time the company has turned its attention to wearable AI. Caviar has unveiled a luxury edition of the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, replacing the standard design with 24-karat gold accents and an alligator leather case while pushing the price to $6,840.

Dubbed the Odyssey, the limited-edition smart glasses arrive at an interesting moment for the category. AI glasses are gradually moving into the mainstream as companies including Meta, Google and Apple continue investing in wearable computing. Yet Caviar isn't attempting to improve the technology underneath. Instead, it is betting that exclusivity alone is enough to convince wealthy buyers to spend nearly ten times the price of the standard product.

Read more
Apple sweetens trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even some Android phones
The refreshed estimates arrive just weeks before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in just a few weeks. Ahead of the launch, the company has raised the trade-in estimates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models in the US. The company has also added a small selection of Android phones to the list, including devices from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

iPhone and iPad values climb across the board

Read more